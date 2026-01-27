Canada Working Holiday visa: Over 10,000 ITAs issued in first 2026 round

Canada last week issued 10,689 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) under the Working Holiday Visa category. The total Working Holiday quota of the International Experience Canada (IEC) programme for 2026 stands at 42,127, leaving 35,283 spots still available at this stage. As of the first draw, 34,539 candidates were in the pool.

For young travellers and early-career professionals, the Working Holiday work permit remains one of the fastest ways to work legally in Canada. It does not require a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) or a pre-arranged job offer, making it a popular entry route for short-term work and travel.

What is the Canada Working Holiday visa

The Canada Working Holiday visa is part of IEC programme and allows eligible young citizens from partner countries to live and work in Canada for up to one or two years, depending on nationality. The permit is open, meaning holders can work for multiple employers across locations, making it popular for those combining travel with short-term employment.

What the first Working Holiday visa draw shows

Working Holiday Visa draw as of January 23, 2026

United Kingdom: 3,129 invitations issued; 2026 quota 9,330; 7,198 spots available; 2,671 candidates in pool

Korea, Republic: 1,995 invitations; quota 10,239; 8,960 spots available; 1,655 candidates

Australia: 1,275 invitations; quota 5,670; 4,789 spots available; 605 candidates

Ireland: 1,074 invitations; quota 2,735; 2,021 spots available; 526 candidates

Italy: 650 invitations; quota 1,850; 1,419 spots available; 241 candidates

France: 645 invitations; quota 5,661; 5,549 spots available; 13,470 candidates

Spain: 379 invitations; quota 857; 608 spots available; 379 candidates

Belgium: 370 invitations; quota 725; 464 spots available; 88 candidates

Netherlands: 300 invitations; quota 500; 292 spots available; 235 candidates

Taiwan: 259 invitations; quota 907; 747 spots available; 1,551 candidates

Czech Republic: 145 invitations; quota 512; 417 spots available; 58 candidates

Austria: 80 invitations; quota 160; 105 spots available; 54 candidates

France (Volontariat international en entreprise): 75 invitations; quota 650; 590 spots available; 34 candidates

Slovakia: 60 invitations; quota 220; 180 spots available; 26 candidates

Greece: 55 invitations; quota 130; 93 spots available; 13 candidates

Lithuania: 40 invitations; quota 180; 154 spots available; 17 candidates

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region: 31 invitations; quota 193; 173 spots available; 1 candidate

Croatia: 30 invitations; quota 82; 61 spots available; 10 candidates

Estonia: 30 invitations; quota 100; 80 spots available; 8 candidates

Costa Rica: 20 invitations; quota 80; 68 spots available; 1,342 candidates

Latvia, Republic: 20 invitations; quota 40; 29 spots available; 27 candidates

Slovenia: 11 invitations; quota 33; 25 spots available; 0 candidates

Luxembourg: 10 invitations; quota 42; 35 spots available; 0 candidates

Iceland: 5 invitations; quota 48; 44 spots available; 0 candidates

Andorra: 1 invitation; quota 24; 23 spots available; 0 candidates

San Marino: 0 invitations; quota 24; 24 spots available; 2 candidates

Countries yet to receive invitations

Countries where invitations or quotas were not announced in the first round include Chile, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Sweden, though candidate pools remain active. Chile, for instance, has 5,687 candidates for a quota of 700, despite no invitations issued yet.

Why India is not part of the Working Holiday draw

India does not appear in the Working Holiday Visa invitation list because it is not a participating country in the IEC programme under this category. As a result, no invitations were issued to Indian applicants in the first round, and they are not eligible for the Working Holiday pool.

What to do if you received an ITA

An IEC Working Holiday ITA comes with strict timelines, and delays often lead to missed deadlines or rejected applications.

If you received an invitation in the first round, the immediate steps include:

• Accept the invitation promptly if you plan to apply.

• Check document requirements early, especially police certificates, which can take time depending on country and travel history.

• Arrange proof of funds in a clear format that matches your bank statements.

• Check passport validity and renew it early if it is close to expiry, as permit length may depend on passport validity.

• Book biometrics appointments quickly if required, particularly where appointment slots are limited.

Applicants are also advised not to assume that an ITA guarantees a work permit. The application must be complete and consistent, covering travel history, address details, and any past visas or refusals, as incomplete or incorrect information can lead to refusal even after receiving an invitation.