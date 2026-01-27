Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / EU to launch Legal Gateway Office in India for students and jobseekers

EU to launch Legal Gateway Office in India for students and jobseekers

New office will guide Indian workers, students and researchers on authorised EU pathways as mobility framework aligns with FTA talks

Modi, Narendra Modi, Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President Antonio Costa, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, during their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026.(Photo: PTI)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The European Union will open its first Legal Gateway Office in India to provide a single access point for Indian workers, students and researchers seeking authorised routes to EU member states, as India and the EU advance negotiations on a long-pending free trade agreement. The move was announced by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday at the conclusion of the India-EU FTA talks in New Delhi.
 
The office will be set up as part of a broader mobility framework being adopted in parallel with the trade talks.
 
What will the Legal Gateway Office do?
   
The Legal Gateway Office will act as a central information and coordination hub, rather than a visa-issuing authority. The EU said it will guide Indian applicants on job openings, skills shortages, qualification recognition and country-specific visa pathways across the bloc.
 
The office will initially focus on the information and communication technology sector, where several EU economies face sustained labour gaps, before expanding to other shortage areas. It will work in coordination with individual EU member states, which will retain control over admission criteria and visa decisions.

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stock Market Close: Sensex jumps 320 pts in last hour rally; Nifty ends at 25,175; Metals outperform

Modi, Narendra Modi, Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

India-EU trade agreement: Key highlights from 'Mother of all deals'

Emission norms, Carbon tax, Climate Change, energy sector

CBAM concessions if given by EU to others will also apply to India: FTA

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints Q3FY26 result: Profit falls 4.6% to ₹1,059 cr, revenue up 3.9%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President Antonio Costa, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, during their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

India-EU trade deal: Exports to double; tariff reductions on 96% goods

 
According to the European Commission, the gateway aims to reduce reliance on informal intermediaries and improve transparency for Indian nationals exploring work, study or research opportunities in Europe.
 
How is the mobility framework tied to trade talks?
 
The initiative is anchored in an EU–India Comprehensive Framework of Cooperation on Mobility, adopted as a memorandum of understanding alongside the finalisation of the free trade agreement. The framework covers skilled workers, young professionals, seasonal workers, students and researchers, while also linking mobility to skills development, qualification frameworks, research cooperation and innovation.
 
EU officials said the framework is intended to better align India’s large talent pool with Europe’s labour market needs, while ensuring mobility remains consistent with national immigration rules.
 
Von der Leyen said the agreement would facilitate the movement of students, researchers, seasonal workers and highly skilled professionals, adding that the legal gateway would support Indian talent “in full alignment with EU member states’ needs and policies”.
 
Indians in the EU: What does the current picture show?
 
Indians already form one of the largest non-EU national groups living and working across Europe. Based on the latest Eurostat data and national migration statistics, between 2.2 and 2.5 million Indian nationals reside in EU member states, including permanent residents and long-term visa holders.
 
Of these, roughly 1.1 to 1.3 million Indians are part of the EU workforce, with major concentrations in Germany, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and Italy. Employment is strongest in technology, engineering, healthcare, higher education and research-linked roles.
 
On the education side, EU data shows over 100,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in higher education institutions across the bloc. Germany has emerged as the leading destination, followed by France, Ireland and the Netherlands, driven by lower tuition costs, English-taught programmes and post-study work options.
 
Why is the EU formalising mobility now?
 
EU policymakers have increasingly framed skilled migration as an economic necessity, particularly as ageing populations and low birth rates tighten labour markets across multiple sectors. Officials say the legal gateway model allows the bloc to channel migration through regulated, demand-linked routes rather than ad hoc national schemes.
 
For India, the office offers a more predictable and transparent pathway into Europe, especially for early-career professionals, students and researchers navigating multiple national systems.
 
The initiative will also be supported by a newly endorsed EU–India Education and Skills Dialogue, aimed at improving recognition of qualifications and easing transitions from education to employment across borders.

More From This Section

Greg Bovino, Minnesota

Minneapolis immigration crisis: Bovino to leave, Tom Homan takes charge

uk parliament

UK immigration rift: Why Conservatives are defecting to right-wing parties

US green card

50,000 green cards may be freed by US visa pause: How Indians may benefit

A woman holds a sign reading “LA melts ICE” alongside other demonstrators carrying a Palestinian flag during a protest against US President Donald Trump's policies on the one-year mark into his second term in office in Los Angeles. New York City Mayo

US immigration agents can enter homes without a warrant: ICE memo explained

H1B visa

No H-1B visa slots for Indians in 2026 as US 'not in a hurry to give visas'

Topics : European Union immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance