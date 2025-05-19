F-1 visa denied? Hacks Indian students need to crack the US student visa

Ruhi (name changed), from Rajkot, Gujarat, had an excellent student record, solid financial backing, and an admission offer from a well-ranked US university. Yet, her visa was rejected.
But why?
Her application was refused under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), explained Pushkar Kumar, founder of Bluehawks EduAbrod.
“When a student receives an F-1 visa refusal, it’s more than just a stamp of rejection—it’s the shattering of a dream,” said Kumar. And that heartbreak is becoming more common. The F-1 visa rejection rate has increased by approximately 20 per cent in 2025, following an already steep 40 per cent in 2024.
What is Section 214(b)?
"Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act presumes every applicant for a non-immigrant visa to be an intending immigrant unless they can demonstrate otherwise," said Ketan Mukhija, senior partner at Burgeon Law.
Applicants must prove strong ties to their home country and an intention to return after their temporary stay. F-1 visa refusals under this provision typically result from failure to convince the consular officer of non-immigrant intent, insufficient financial proof, weak ties to the home country, or inconsistencies during the interview.
What might have gone wrong for Ruhi?
According to Kumar, potential reasons for Ruhi’s rejection include:
> Applying to a university with a high concentration of applicants from her region
> Giving generic answers during her interview
> Failing to clearly link her academic plans to her future career
“This shows that even deserving students can be denied if they fail to stand out or show clarity of purpose,” Kumar added.
Sanjog Anand, co-founder of Rostrum Education, said students must prove three key things during their visa process:
1. Strong ties to their home country—shown through residence, family connections, or property
2. Sufficient financial resources to fund their US stay
3. A clear academic purpose, supported by a valid I-20 form from the admitting university
What can lead to F-1 visa rejection under 214(b)?
Common reasons include:
* Lack of evidence showing intent to return home
* Unconvincing or unclear academic and career plans
* Inadequate funds or weak documentation
* Poor interview performance or conflicting responses
Rejection rates rising
More Indian students are feeling the heat. According to Kumar, the F-1 visa rejection rate for Indian applicants has climbed by about 20 per cent in 2025.
The US denied 41 per cent of all F-1 visa applications in fiscal year 2023–24, the highest rate in a decade. Of the 6.79 lakh applications received, 2.79 lakh were refused, up from 36 per cent the year before.
India sent over 3.31 lakh students to the US in 2023–24, but many are now facing growing hurdles in securing visas.
Why are rejections happening more frequently?
Students and experts point to several causes:
* Applying to ‘over-targeted’ universities
* Rehearsed, repetitive or vague responses
* Too many students from the same city or region applying to the same institution
* Poor articulation of goals or programme choice
* Weak communication skills
* Failing to distinguish themselves during interviews
“US consular officers are now more cautious with applicants heading to over-targeted universities. They scrutinise DS-160 forms and look for alignment with interview answers. Often, decisions are made quickly based on first impressions and communication quality,” said Kumar.
How to avoid rejection
To improve their chances, Anand advises students to:
* Be clear about why they’ve chosen a specific course and university
* Demonstrate financial readiness with proper documentation
* Prove strong ties to home—through family, property, or job prospects
* Be honest, well-prepared, and confident in their interview
Preparing for success
According to Anand, students should:
* Research their course, university, and how it fits into long-term plans
* Practise answers to typical visa interview questions
* Keep all documents ready: I-20, bank statements, transcripts
* Avoid over-preparation or rote answers—authenticity matters
When to apply
For the Fall intake (August), students should apply between August and December of their final school year. Preparation ideally starts 12–18 months in advance. Standardised tests like the SAT, ACT, TOEFL or IELTS, and university applications should be completed by December or January.