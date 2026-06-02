Tuesday, June 02, 2026 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Foreign visitors must register before 180-day limit for longer stay: Govt

Foreign visitors must register before 180-day limit for longer stay: Govt

The new provision, notified on Monday, replaces the earlier requirement that foreigners register within 14 days after completing 180 days of stay in India

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The foreigners coming to India on a visa for 180 days or less will now have to register themselves "any time before the expiry of the said period of 180 days" in case they want to stay beyond the visa period, according to changes in the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 notified by the Union home ministry.

The new provision, notified on Monday, will replace the previous rule that required the registration "within fourteen days after the expiry of one hundred and eighty days of arrival in India."  "... the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the said rules), in rule 12, ' (a) in sub-rule (1), ' (i) in the third proviso, for the words "within fourteen days after the expiry of one hundred and eighty days of his arrival in India", the words "any time before the expiry of the said period of one hundred and eighty days" shall be substituted," the notification published in the gazette said.

 

The foreigners on a visa for more than 180 days with a stipulation that "each stay shall not exceed 180 days" and who wish to stay in India beyond that period on any single occasion or in the aggregate in a calendar year shall have to register "anytime before the expiry of 180 days". The new rule has now made it clear that such registration will now be granted "only in emergent circumstances".

The new rules also provide slight relief to children born to parents where either or both parents are foreigners.

Previous rules stipulated that upon the birth of the child in such cases, parents had to electronically intimate the registration officer within 30 days for availing visa services, including the grant of new visa and exit permission on the designated online portal or the mobile application.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Demolish all illegal structures within 15 km of int'l border: Amit Shah

Switzerland

Why Switzerland's 10-million population cap is worrying executives

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US Green Card directive may add new uncertainty for Indian aspirants now

US visa, US immigration, green card

US lawmakers, activists slam new green card policy, seek reversal

US visa, US immigration, green card

Trump admin ends rule allowing migrants to stay during green card wait

According to the notification, this sub-rule shall not apply in cases wherein either of the parents is an Indian citizen and such parent wishes to retain the Indian citizenship of the child.

It, however, says that if the child acquires citizenship of a foreign country while in India at a later stage, either of the parents shall intimate the position to the registration officer within thirty days of acquiring the citizenship of the foreign country by the child.

The notification also revises provisions relating to reporting requirements and administrative procedures for every hospital, nursing home or any other medical institution providing medical, lodging or sleeping facility in their premises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Canada Flag

Planning Canada PR? Ontario has closed its most popular immigration streams

India Vietnam trade

Vietnam trip? New health declaration rule mandatory for tourists from July

ICE, Minnesota, immigration in US, US immigration

US arrests 30 Indians living and working illegally, deportation planned

US visa, US immigration, green card

Trump's immigration agency eyes ad data: Critics warn of surveillance risks

UK pound, UK currency, Pound sterling

Indian-owned companies in UK surge 60% to 1,912, create over 200,000 jobs

Topics : immigration immigration laws migrants in India Home Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PickMaruti Suzuki E100 VehicleSBI Annual Report 2026Commercial LPG PricesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance