Canada Express Entry: 391 physicians invited for permanent residence

Canada on Thursday conducted its first Express Entry draw under a new category for physicians with Canadian work experience, issuing 391 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residence. The draw recorded a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cut-off score of 169, the lowest seen since 2021.

The round, held by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), required candidates to have a minimum CRS score of 169 and to have created their Express Entry profile before 3:25 am UTC on January 3, 2026.

First draw under physician category

This marks the first selection under the newly introduced “Physicians with Canadian work experience” category. IRCC announced the category in December 2025 as part of efforts to strengthen Canada’s healthcare workforce through federal and provincial immigration pathways.

To qualify, candidates must meet eligibility criteria for one of the three Express Entry-managed programmes. They must also have at least 12 months of full-time work experience, or equivalent part-time experience, within the past three years in an eligible occupation.

The work experience must have been gained in Canada and fall under one of three designated occupations included in the category.

Applicants must also meet the specific requirements outlined in the ministerial instructions for the selection round.

With a CRS cut-off of 169, this draw marks the second-lowest score in Express Entry history. The only lower score was 75 in a Canadian Experience Class draw held in 2021 during the pandemic.

Express Entry trends in 2026

So far in 2026, IRCC has conducted nine Express Entry draws. These have largely focused on candidates already in Canada, particularly those under the Canadian Experience Class and Provincial Nominee Program streams.

The draw breakdown this year includes:

Four Provincial Nominee Program rounds

2. Three Canadian Experience Class draws

3. One French-language proficiency draw

4. One physician category draw

In total, IRCC has issued 30,848 ITAs in 2026. Of these, 20,000 were issued under the Canadian Experience Class, 8,500 under French-language proficiency, 1,534 through the Provincial Nominee Program, and 391 under the physicians category.

What should candidates do next?

Securing an approved offer of employment is widely seen as one of the most reliable pathways to receiving an ITA in future rounds, particularly for candidates who do not qualify under category-based draws.