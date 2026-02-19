Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / France to ease visa rules, expand English courses for Indian students

France to ease visa rules, expand English courses for Indian students

France student visa: Macron says France will streamline visa and sourcing procedures and expand English-taught programmes to attract more Indian students by 2030

Macron

France Visa Rule for Indian Student

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

France will simplify visa and sourcing procedures for Indian students and expand English-taught courses, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday during high-level academic and scientific meetings in the national capital.
 
Speaking at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus, Macron spoke about France’s push to strengthen education ties with India and raise student mobility between the two countries.
 
“We want to welcome more Indian students and have more French students coming here. We are currently speaking about 10,000 per year. We have decided with Prime Minister Modi to increase this number to 30,000 per year by 2030. From the French side, we will simplify the sourcing and the visa process,” Macron said.
   
He added that France would streamline procedures to make them more practical and aligned with students’ expectations.
 
Push to deepen academic links

Also Read

wallet

8th Pay Commission WhatsApp scam alert: Salary bait traps employees

Sarvam AI at India AI Impact Summit 2026.

How two engineers built Sarvam AI from an idea to a summit showcase

India AI Impact Summit 2026, Alexandr Wang

Trust, data and compute key for AI development, says Meta's Alexandr Wang

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber

What is hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and can it really speed up healing?

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance to invest ₹10 trillion in AI over next 7 years: Mukesh Ambani

 
Pointing to France’s academic ecosystem, Macron said Indian students would gain access to world-class teaching, leading research centres, and strong interdisciplinary collaboration. He also said France would expand the availability of programmes taught in English to improve access.
 
“We will clearly streamline the approach in order to meet expectations and make it much more practical for students. We will establish better connections in order to support students more effectively,” Macron said.
 
He added, “I would also like to tell all Indian students who come to France that we have best-in-class teaching and access to research centres with strong interdisciplinary collaboration. I want you to be sure that we can offer you different approaches in English.” 
 
What French officials are saying
 
Last year, in a conversation with Business Standard, Grégor Trumel, Counsellor for Education, Science and Culture at the Embassy of France in India, said, “France may not be the normal choice for Indian students owing to the cultural differences and language, but we welcome them with open hearts. We have among the finest institutes and some of the best opportunities that international students can avail.”
 
France’s Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, had said, “We see each student as a future partner in our bilateral relationship; their success in France will not only shape their careers but also strengthen the ties with over 1,000 French employers operating in India. France welcomes you not just as students, but as key contributors to a brighter, shared tomorrow.”
 
Adding industry perspective, Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder and COO, University Living, told Business Standard that Indian students are becoming more selective about where they study abroad.
 
“With nearly 1.8 million Indian students studying overseas in 2025, students are no longer looking at just one or two countries. They are comparing destinations based on cost, quality of education, research strength and post-study opportunities. The decision is becoming more practical and data-driven,” Maheshwari said. 
 
He added that France has been improving its appeal for Indian applicants.
 
“France has been steadily improving its position in this mix. More English-taught programs, clearer visa processes and defined post-study work pathways have made it easier for Indian students to consider France seriously,” he said.
 
Maheshwari, however, said delivery will matter.
 
“The real test will be consistency. Targets create intent, but sustained institutional partnerships, industry linkages and student support systems will determine whether this corridor scales in a meaningful way. If implemented well, this could strengthen the India-France education relationship well beyond 2030,” he added.
What students should know about studying in France?
 
What students should know about studying in France
 
According to University Living, a student housing marketplace, here is what France currently offers international students:
 
Tuition fee: €2,700 and €4,000 per year (non-EU/EEA)
Monthly living costs: €800–€1,200
English-taught programmes: Over 1,700
Funding options: Eiffel Scholarship, ENS grants, Erasmus+, university fee waivers
Work during study: About 20 hours per week for all; no separate permit for non-EU students
After graduation: 12-month job search visa
 
"Cost remains a key consideration. Public university tuition in France usually ranges between €2,700 and €4,000 per year, making it competitive compared with many Western destinations. Living expenses vary by city. Paris is on the higher side at around €1,700 per month, while Lyon and other regional centres tend to be more affordable," said Maheshwari.

More From This Section

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada Express Entry 2026 opens PR for aviation, military, senior managers

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron before their departure for New Delhi from Mumbai on Wednesday. The French President later inaugurated the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS, New Delhi | PHOTO:PTI

France set to simplify visa norms for Indian students, says Macron

Canada Flag

Canada issues 6,000 PR invites in Express Entry draw; CRS cut-off at 508

US Visa

US H-2B visa 2026: First allocation cap reached; Indians ineligible

Thailand Trips

Thailand grants Indians 60-day visa-free stay, plus 30-day extension

Topics : France Indian students abroad BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance