Monday, January 12, 2026 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Japan travel costs to jump: Visa fees up 30k-100k Yen, Sayonara tax triples

Japan travel costs to jump: Visa fees up 30k-100k Yen, Sayonara tax triples

Indian travellers and foreign residents may need to budget more for Japan trips and stay

Japan

A young tourist enjoying summer holiday in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Shutterstock

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan is set to make travel and immigration costlier from the financial year 2027, as authorities look to manage overtourism and strengthen overstretched immigration systems. While higher departure taxes are officially proposed, visa fee hikes are under consideration, according to reports in the Japanese media.
 

Sayonara tax to triple under FY27 proposals

 
The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed raising the International Tourist Tax, commonly referred to as the “Sayonara tax,” from 1,000 Yen (approx Rs 572) to 3,000 Yen (approx Rs 1,715) per person in its FY2027 tax reform proposals released in December 2025.
 
The levy applies to all travellers aged two and above departing Japan by air or sea, including Japanese citizens, and is included in airline and ferry tickets. Transit passengers leaving within 24 hours and aircraft crew are exempt.
   
The higher tax is aimed at funding measures to tackle overtourism, including infrastructure upgrades and crowd management at popular destinations.
 

Visa and residency fees could rise sharply

 
While official visa fee hikes have not been finalised, Japanese government sources confirm that revisions are under consideration. Reports indicate a 500 per cent increase for certain categories:

Also Read

Elon Musk walks to the White House after landing in Marine One on the South Lawn in Washington on March 9

Will saving for retirement be 'irrelevant' in 20 years? Elon Musk thinks so

credit score

Credit scores in 2026: Expert explains what quietly hurts your score

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, PM Modi

PM Modi, Merz pitch 'limitless' India-Germany partnership in defence, tech

moon

Moon gets its own clock: China develops first software for lunar time

Sergio Gor

US Ambassador-designate says India to be a part of Pax Silica: Details

 
·  Extensions or changes in residential status: From 6,000 Yen to 30,000–40,000 Yen (approx. Rs 17,180– Rs 23,000).
 
·  Permanent residency applications: From 10,000 Yen to over 100,000 Yen (approx. Rs 57,352).
 
·  Tourist visas: Currently 3,000 Yen for single-entry and 6,000 Yen for multiple-entry; these could be revised to match G7 norms such as the US (28,000 Yen), UK (27,000 Yen), or Schengen area (15,000 Yen).
 
These increases would mainly affect foreign residents, including students and workers, though Indian tourists requiring visas may also see higher charges in the future.
 

Why is Japan considering higher charges?

 
Japan has experienced record tourism inflows, putting pressure on immigration offices, border screening, and local infrastructure. Officials note that most immigration fees have not been revised for decades, while administrative and staffing costs have increased sharply. Higher fees are also seen as a way to discourage frivolous or incomplete applications.
 

What should Indian travellers do?

 
Current visa fees remain valid through March 2026, and the Sayonara tax increase is proposed, but not yet implemented. Indian travellers planning trips after April should monitor updates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Finance and budget accordingly.

More From This Section

green card, h1b visa

H-1B visa stamping delays: What 221(g) slip means for Indian workers in US

Bulgaria

Want to work remotely from Europe? Bulgaria unveils new digital nomad visa

US visa, US immigration, green card

US immigration update: H-1B, OPT, green card premium processing fees hiked

H-1B Visa

Spouses of H-1B holders sue US govt over end of automatic work permits

immigration raids

Immigration raids: What rights migrants, US citizens have if ICE approaches

Topics : immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPPax SilicaNational Youth Day 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ3 Results TodayPM Modi Friedrich MerzPersonal Finance