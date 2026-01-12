Want to work remotely from Europe? Bulgaria unveils new digital nomad visa

If you are searching for a new base for remote work in Europe, Bulgaria has entered the picture with a new digital nomad visa. The country launched the visa last month, according to the Bulgarian News Agency.

The move comes alongside wider changes in Bulgaria’s position within Europe. Last year, the country adopted the euro and joined the Schengen Zone, a group of 29 European countries that allow passport-free travel across internal borders.

Who can apply for Bulgaria’s digital nomad visa?

The digital nomad visa is open to non-EU and non-EEA citizens who work remotely and earn their income from outside Bulgaria. Applicants must meet one of the following conditions.

• Freelancers or independent contractors who have been providing services to non-Bulgarian clients for at least one year before applying

• Remote employees working for companies registered outside the EU, EEA and Switzerland

• Business owners or individuals holding more than 25 per cent ownership in a company registered abroad

Applicants must also meet income requirements. They need to show proof of annual earnings of at least 50 times Bulgaria’s monthly minimum wage of €620, which works out to about €31,000, or roughly Rs 32.6 lakh a year.

How does the visa process work?

To use the digital nomad visa route, applicants first need to apply for a type D long-stay visa at a Bulgarian embassy or consulate in their home country. This visa allows entry into Bulgaria for the purpose of applying for residency.

Once in Bulgaria, applicants must submit their residence permit application under the Digital Nomad Visa programme within 14 days of arrival.

Documents required for the residence permit include:

• Proof of accommodation in Bulgaria

• A clean criminal record certificate from the applicant’s country of residence

• Certified translations of foreign documents into Bulgarian

• Proof of meeting the minimum annual income requirement of about Rs 32.6 lakh

• Health insurance that is valid in Bulgaria and across the Schengen Zone

The digital nomad residence permit is issued for one year. It can be renewed for an additional year if the eligibility criteria continue to be met.

Bulgaria is one of Europe’s oldest countries and is roughly the size of the US state of Virginia. Its capital, Sofia, is home to the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, one of the largest Christian buildings in the world, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica. The country is also known for its winter sports centres and ski resorts.