Goa seeks 'visa on arrival', open-sky status: What travellers should know

Goa has asked the Centre to introduce a visa-on-arrival facility at both its international airports and extend 'open sky' policy benefits. This move could make the state more accessible to foreign travellers, if approved.

The proposal, raised by Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte during a meeting with Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi, is aimed at improving international air connectivity and supporting the state's shift towards higher-value tourism, according to an official statement.

For international travellers, including the Indian diaspora, bringing foreign family members to Goa or overseas visitors planning multi-country trips, the proposals could make travel to the state easier. However, these measures are only proposals at this stage and will require approval from the Centre before they can be implemented.

Goa seeks easier international access

According to the official statement, Goa has requested that the Centre extend the visa-on-arrival facility to both Manohar International Airport (Mopa) and Goa International Airport (Dabolim).

A visa-on-arrival system allows eligible foreign nationals to obtain their visa after reaching the destination country instead of securing one before departure. India currently offers visa-on-arrival only to citizens of a limited number of countries under specific conditions.

If approved, the proposal could simplify travel for eligible international visitors flying directly to Goa, particularly tourists from markets where the facility is available.

Push for 'open sky' benefits

Goa has also sought the extension of 'open sky' policy benefits to encourage more international airlines to operate direct services to the state.

Under an open sky framework, airlines generally enjoy greater operational flexibility, making it easier to launch or expand international routes. Better connectivity can increase competition among airlines, improve flight availability and reduce dependence on connecting flights through larger aviation hubs.

According to the official statement, Khaunte also requested that Goa be designated as a ‘point of call’ for priority international markets, especially Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The move is intended to attract direct international flights from these regions and diversify Goa's tourism markets.

Domestic connectivity also on the agenda

Apart from international aviation, the discussions also covered expanding flight capacity on key domestic routes connecting Goa with major Indian cities.

According to the official statement, stronger domestic connectivity is considered important for supporting tourism throughout the year rather than during only the peak holiday season.

Improved air connectivity could also benefit business travellers, conference organisers and domestic tourists by providing more flight options and better frequency.

Goa's tourism strategy

Speaking after the meeting, Khaunte said better domestic and international connectivity, easier travel and stronger destination promotion were necessary as the state transitions towards a high-value, year-round tourism model.

He said Goa has diversified beyond its traditional beach tourism image and now offers experiences across multiple segments, including:

• Wellness tourism

• Heritage tourism

• Cultural tourism

• Adventure tourism

• MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions)

• Regenerative tourism

According to the official statement, the meeting also focused on aligning Goa's long-term tourism strategy with the Centre's broader tourism priorities while strengthening the state's position as a global tourism destination.

What happens next?

The proposals discussed during the meeting are not yet policy decisions.

The Centre will have to examine requests related to visa-on-arrival, open sky benefits and point of call status before taking a final decision. If approved, the measures could strengthen Goa's international connectivity, attract more overseas visitors and support the state's efforts to expand tourism beyond its traditional seasonal and beach-focused appeal.

(With inputs from PTI)