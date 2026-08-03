Planning to work in Canada? New C20 rule may delay overseas transfers

Canada has quietly tightened eligibility rules for one of its lesser-known employer-sponsored work permits, a move that could affect Indian professionals hoping to relocate through multinational companies.

Under updated guidance issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), foreign nationals applying for a Reciprocal Employment (C20) work permit must now already be employed by the overseas company before they can qualify for the permit. Previously, employers could often initiate the process for new recruits before they had formally started working with the foreign entity.

While the change is relatively narrow and does not affect most Canadian immigration pathways, it could delay transfers for some Indian professionals joining multinational companies under reciprocal employment arrangements.

What is the C20 Reciprocal Employment work permit?

The C20 Reciprocal Employment work permit is an LMIA-exempt work permit issued under Canada's International Mobility Program (IMP).

Unlike the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) route—where employers must prove they could not find a Canadian worker—the C20 category allows employers to hire foreign nationals without an LMIA if Canadians or Canadian permanent residents receive comparable employment opportunities abroad.

The permit is commonly used for:

multinational companies transferring employees under reciprocal mobility programmes,

cultural and academic exchanges,

certain research collaborations,

specialised employment arrangements where similar opportunities exist for Canadians overseas.

What has changed?

The biggest change is a new eligibility condition.

Applicants must now already be working for the overseas employer before they become eligible for the C20 work permit.

Earlier, companies could sometimes recruit an employee abroad and immediately sponsor them for a Canadian assignment before they had formally begun employment with the foreign entity. That flexibility has now been removed.

The revised guidance also reinforces that officers should assess whether the job offer genuinely creates or maintains reciprocal employment opportunities for Canadians and permanent residents.

Why has Canada changed the rule?

IRCC has not explicitly stated that the amendment is intended to curb misuse.

However, immigration experts say the revised guidance narrows the scope of the exemption and makes it harder to use the category for newly recruited employees who have no existing employment relationship with the overseas company.

The update is part of a broader tightening of Canada's temporary foreign worker and LMIA-exempt work permit programmes over the past two years.

How is this different from an LMIA work permit?

The distinction is important.

Under an LMIA-based work permit, the Canadian employer must obtain government approval by demonstrating that no suitable Canadian worker is available for the role.

The C20 route avoids this requirement because it is based on reciprocal employment benefits rather than labour shortages.

The rule change does not affect LMIA work permits.

Is this the same as the Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) permit?

No.

Although both are LMIA-exempt categories under the International Mobility Program, they serve different purposes.

The ICT route is used for executives, managers and specialised knowledge workers transferring between related multinational entities.

" The updated guidance reflects IRCC’s interpretation that the category is intended to facilitate an exchange of knowledge or experience between existing employees of multinational organizations. Consistent with this interpretation, the guidance now expressly requires that a foreign national already have an employer-employee relationship with the organization outside Canada before being considered under the C20 category. According to IRCC, employment that begins only upon arrival in Canada does not satisfy the reciprocity requirements because it does not provide the basis for such an exchange," said Immigration firm Fragomen. The C20 Reciprocal Employment category is broader and is based on reciprocal opportunities for Canadians abroad rather than corporate ownership structures.

Potential operational uncertainty.

Since the updated guidance states that all eligibility requirements must be met at the time a work permit application is adjudicated, applications currently in process, including work permit extension and change-of-conditions applications, may also be assessed under the revised guidance.

"The updated guidance also leaves some uncertainty regarding how the new employer-employee relationship requirement will apply to renewal applications. Additional guidance from IRCC may be needed to clarify implementation," said Fragomen.

What does this mean for Indians?

The impact depends on your situation.

If you have not yet joined the overseas employer

You are likely to be the most affected.

You can no longer rely on a planned overseas employment contract alone to qualify under the C20 route. You must first begin employment with the foreign company before becoming eligible.

If you already work for the overseas company

The change is unlikely to affect you significantly.

If you satisfy the existing reciprocal employment requirements, you may continue to qualify under the programme.

If your transfer to Canada is already being processed

The impact will depend on the stage of your application and how IRCC applies the updated operational guidance.

Applicants should consult their employer or immigration counsel if they have pending applications. IRCC has not published separate transition guidance for previously submitted applications.

If you are applying through another immigration pathway

This change does not affect:

Express Entry,

Post-Graduation Work Permits,

LMIA-based work permits,

most Intra-Company Transfer applications,

provincial nominee programmes.