Independence Day weekend 2025: Goa to Singapore, where Indians are headed

Independence Day weekend 2025: Goa to Singapore, where Indians are headed

Indians are packing bags for the Independence Day long weekend, with top spots from Goa to Dubai set for a rush of holidaymakers

Domestic favourites this year include Goa, Udaipur, Jaipur, Puri, Lonavala, Varanasi, Coorg, Mahabaleshwar, Ooty and Pondicherry

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:44 PM IST



The Independence Day extended weekend you’ve been waiting for is finally here — and it’s sending travellers across India into booking overdrive. Hotels are reporting a rush of reservations, airfares are holding steady, and popular destinations are bracing for packed beaches, bustling streets, and high demand.
 
Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said Independence Day has steadily grown into a major travel occasion.
 
“This year too, the search and booking trends point to strong intent to travel over the Independence Day weekend. With Independence Day on a Friday, travel demand appears to be peaking two days earlier, on Wednesday, August 13, giving early travellers a five-day window,” he said.
 
 
Domestic favourites this year include Goa, Udaipur, Jaipur, Puri, Lonavala, Varanasi, Coorg, Mahabaleshwar, Ooty and Pondicherry. Leading international picks are Pattaya, Bali, Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai, Phuket, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur, Zurich and London.
 
Turning the weekend into a five-day holiday

Pickyourtrail co-founder Hari Ganapathy shared a leave strategy for those looking to stretch the break.
 
“Take Wednesday, August 14, and Monday, August 18 off. Pair them with Independence Day on Friday, August 15, and Janmashtami on Saturday, August 16, and you have a perfect stretch for that holiday you’ve been putting off,” he said.
 
Short-haul getaways in under a week
 
Travel platforms say the August break is ideal for destinations that offer quick flights, easy visas, and enough variety to feel like a proper escape without a long absence from work.
 
Ganapathy recommends:
 
Thailand (Phuket + Phi Phi)
 
Day 1: Arrive in Phuket, check into a beach resort, and explore Bangla Road at night.
Day 2: Take a full-day trip to Phi Phi Islands for snorkelling, Maya Bay views, and a picnic lunch.
Day 3: Visit the Big Buddha, Wat Chalong, and local markets; finish with a cooking class or spa.
Day 4: Morning beach walk before heading home.
 
Sri Lanka (Galle + South Coast)
 
Day 1: Arrive in Colombo, travel to Galle Fort, explore the lanes, and watch the sunset from the ramparts.
Day 2: Beach-hop at Unawatuna and Jungle Beach, visit the Peace Pagoda.
Day 3: Spend the day in Mirissa with whale watching (seasonal) or beach BBQ.
Day 4: Coffee, shopping, and a final stroll through the fort before returning to Colombo.
 
Dubai
 
Day 1: Check into a hotel in Downtown or Marina and explore the area.
Day 2: Visit Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Aquarium.
Day 3: Explore Al Fahidi, take an abra ride, and go for a desert safari.
Day 4: Relax at JBR or Kite Beach and enjoy a weekend brunch.
Day 5: Shopping at Souk Madinat or a spa visit before departure.
 
Singapore
 
Day 1: Check into a central hotel and walk the Marina Bay promenade.
Day 2: Visit Gardens by the Bay and Marina Bay Sands SkyPark.
Day 3: Spend a full day at Sentosa.
Day 4: Explore Chinatown, Little India, and Kampong Glam.
Day 5: Wander through Jewel Changi Airport before flying out.
 
Cox & Kings says short-haul experiences with a “big feel” are in demand — from three-night cruises from Mumbai to vineyard stays in Nashik, cultural trails in Jaipur, and digital detox retreats in the hills.
 
Hotels prepare for a busy weekend
 
K B Kachru, president of the Hotel Association of India (HAI) and chairman, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said member hotels are already seeing an increase in advance bookings.
 
“Reports and trends indicate a rise in both occupancy and room rates over the long Independence Day weekend. Some properties are witnessing up to a 40 per cent surge in bookings compared to last year, with ADRs expected to be 10–15 per cent higher year-on-year,” he said.
 
Chander K Baljee, CMD of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (ROHL), told PTI, “We are seeing steady interest for the extended Independence Day weekend from August 14 to 17. While the booking momentum is yet to fully pick up, we anticipate strong last-minute demand, which is quite typical for long weekends in the domestic market. Compared to the same period last year, we’re observing an approximate increase of Rs 1,280 in rates. We expect the Average Room Rate to close around Rs 6,450, which is a 7–8 per cent increase over last year’s rate of Rs 6,000 on the retail segment.”

Independence Day



First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

