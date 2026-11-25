A total of 1,389 unaccompanied Indian children were encountered by US border authorities between FY2023 and FY2026. However, the numbers have fallen sharply every year, from 730 in FY2023 to 517 in FY2024, 91 in FY2025 and 51 in FY2026. Just two encounters were recorded in October 2026, the first month of the US government's FY2027.

The decline comes amid tighter immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump, who returned to office in January 2025. His administration has expanded detention and deportation measures and taken action against networks facilitating illegal migration.

The trend also raises questions about the alleged practice of using minors as ‘green card bringers’ to help parents or relatives strengthen their chances of obtaining legal status in the US.

What could explain the decline?

Advocate Sharanya Tripathi of Jotwani Associates told Business Standard that the decline could partly be explained by changes to the legal and administrative framework governing unaccompanied children in the US.

Under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorisation Act (TVPRA), 2008, unaccompanied children from countries such as India are generally transferred to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) within 72 hours of being identified as unaccompanied minors. They are placed in the least restrictive setting considered to be in their best interests.

The law also provides for children to be released to suitable sponsors, including family members, after the necessary checks. Their removal from the US generally requires immigration proceedings before a judge, although voluntary departure is also possible.

Tripathi said this legal framework had created a pathway that some families may have sought to use to bring children to the US. Under the law, unaccompanied minors from countries such as India could be placed with suitable relatives or sponsors while their immigration cases were pending, rather than being immediately returned to their home countries. This allowed them to remain in the US during the legal process. However, the Trump administration has tightened sponsor vetting and increased the time some children spend in government custody. Advocates and US lawmakers have cited an increase in the average period of custody from about 37 days to 182 days.

ALSO READ: US visa crackdown: Indian techies pack bags as American Dream fades The administration has also introduced financial incentives for unaccompanied minors to return to their home countries voluntarily. In October 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began offering eligible children aged 14 and above $2,500 to leave the US. The amount was raised to $3,000 in October 2026.

US targets networks facilitating illegal migration from India

Enforcement measures have also extended to those facilitating illegal migration from India.

On February 5, 2025, the first US military deportation flight carrying 104 Indian nationals landed in Amritsar. In May 2025, the US State Department announced visa restrictions on owners, executives and senior officials of India-based travel agencies accused of knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the US.

The restrictions were part of Washington's efforts to disrupt human smuggling and illegal migration networks. Tripathi said tougher action against these networks, along with the narrowing of legal pathways, could have contributed to the decline in encounters involving Indian children.

The decline mirrors the global trend

The fall in encounters involving unaccompanied Indian children is part of a wider decline across nationalities. US authorities recorded 110,612 encounters involving unaccompanied children in FY2024. The number fell to 29,584 in FY2025 and 9,190 in FY2026. In October 2026, 722 such encounters were recorded.

Indian children accounted for less than 1 per cent of all unaccompanied children encountered by US authorities in each of the three financial years from FY2024 to FY2026.

Their share stood at 0.47 per cent in FY2024, when 517 Indian children were recorded against a global total of 110,612. It fell to 0.31 per cent in FY2025, with 91 Indian children among 29,584 encounters, before rising to 0.55 per cent in FY2026, when 51 Indian children were recorded against 9,190 encounters.

Across FY2024-FY2026, Indian children accounted for approximately 0.44 per cent of all encounters involving unaccompanied children.

However, the decline in unaccompanied minors does not mean migration attempts by Indian nationals have stopped. US authorities recorded 30,528 encounters involving Indian nationals in FY2026, making India the third-highest nationality in the figures, behind Mexico and Canada.

The numbers suggest that while encounters involving unaccompanied Indian children have dropped sharply, Indian nationals continue to feature among those attempting to enter the US without authorisation.