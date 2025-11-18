Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Iran ends visa-free travel for Indians: What travellers must know now

Iran ends visa-free travel for Indians: What travellers must know now

Iran has ended visa-free entry for Indians after reports of travellers being lured with false job offers and kidnapped. The MEA has urged caution and warned against agents

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Iran has suspended the visa waiver facility for ordinary Indian passport holders in the wake of several reported incidents of Indians being lured to that country on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to other countries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
 
The MEA on Monday said the government's attention has been drawn to several incidents of Indian nationals being lured to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to third countries.
 
The government of Iran has accordingly "suspended the visa waiver facility" available to ordinary Indian passport holders visiting Iran with effect from November 22. This measure is intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements, the MEA said in a statement.
 
 
From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports would be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran, it said.
"These individuals were tricked into journeying to Iran by taking advantage of the visa waiver facility available for ordinary Indian passport holders. On arrival in Iran, many of them were kidnapped for ransom," the MEA said.
 
All Indian nationals intending to visit Iran are "strongly advised" to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel or onward transit to third countries via Iran, the MEA said.

Iran immigration

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

