Kuwait 15-year investor residency opens: Eligibility and rules explained

Kuwait has formally laid down the eligibility criteria for its 15-year Investor Residency Permit, paving the way for foreign investors and senior executives—including Indians—to obtain long-term residency in the Gulf nation.

The permit, first introduced under Law No. 116 of 2013, had its validity extended from the earlier term to 15 years in January 2026. However, the scheme could not be implemented in practice until the government notified the eligibility conditions. The latest rules now make the programme operational.

Who can apply?

The residency permit is available to foreign nationals associated with qualifying investment entities in Kuwait, including:

Owners of the investment entity

Business partners

Directors

Senior management

Eligible family members, including spouses, children and parents

Applicants must have:

A valid passport with at least six months' validity

No criminal record

What are the investment requirements?

To qualify, the investment entity must:

Be a company (or branch of a foreign company) established in Kuwait for direct investment.

Hold a valid investment licence issued by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).

Meet Kuwait's localisation (Kuwaitization) requirements.

Have a minimum investment value of KWD 5 million, which works out to roughly ₹14.2 crore at current exchange rates.

Maintain paid-up capital of at least KWD 1 million (around ₹2.85 crore) deposited in a Kuwaiti bank account.

Why it matters for Indian investors

The new rules are significant for Indian entrepreneurs and companies looking to establish a long-term presence in Kuwait.

Unlike conventional work visas that are tied to employment, the Investor Residency Permit offers up to 15 years of residence, providing greater stability for investors, business owners and senior executives relocating to the country.

The inclusion of immediate family members also makes the programme attractive for those planning to move their families.

"The Investor Residency Permit seeks to enhance Kuwait’s attractiveness as an investment destination by providing up to 15 years of long-term residency to eligible foreign nationals," said immigration firm Fragomen in a note.

More GCC mobility on the horizon

The announcement comes as Gulf countries continue to liberalise immigration and investment policies to attract foreign capital and skilled professionals.

"In a separate set of reforms, development of the “GCC Grand Tours” Unified Tourist Visa – a tourist visa granting foreign nationals access to all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Member States, including Kuwait – continues at pace. Current expectations are for the visa to potentially be launched in 2026. We will report on related developments," said Fragomen.

The latest investor residency rules provide much-needed clarity for foreign investors considering Kuwait as a long-term business destination.