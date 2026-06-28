Iran launches drone, missile attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait after US strikes

Bahrain and Kuwait said on Sunday that Iran targeted their nations with drone and missile fire overnight after new US airstrikes hit Iran.

The new crossfire in the Persian Gulf further strains the initial deal that Iran and the United States struck in an effort to find a permanent end to the war.

Both Bahrain and Kuwait denounced the Iranian attacks, though it wasn't clear what, if anything, had been hit.

The US military's Central Command said it struck Iranian military "surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defence sites, drone storage facilities and minelayer capabilities" following an attack on a ship at sea early Saturday morning.

That ship, the Panamanian-flagged tanker Kiku, was carrying crude oil for the state-run energy company of Qatar, a key mediator between Iran and the US.