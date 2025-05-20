Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Pakistan joins India in UAE's 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa list

Pakistan joins India in UAE's 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa list

The five-year tourist visa allows holders to enter the UAE multiple times from the date of issue without needing a local sponsor or host

Dubai, UAE

Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistani nationals can now apply for the UAE’s five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, over a year after the facility was made available to Indian travellers, the UAE’s ambassador to Pakistan announced on May 14, 2025.
 
“Visa issues have been resolved; Pakistanis can get a five-year visa,” said Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE ambassador to Pakistan, during a meeting at the Governor House in Lahore.
 
The five-year tourist visa allows holders to enter the UAE multiple times from the date of issue without needing a local sponsor or host, according to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.
 
 
Types of tourist visas available in the UAE
 
Tourists planning a visit to the UAE can choose from several visa options:

Also Read

Dubai, UAE

UAE blue visa: Applications open for new 10-year residency permit

Yachts Over 40m: Your Golden Ticket to Dubai

Buy a yacht and get a 10-year golden visa for tax-friendly Dubai, Abu Dhabi

UAE

UAE expands visa-on-arrival for Indians, includes visas from 6 more nations

UAE flag

UAE Blue Visa: This 10-year residency visa is for eco-conscious individuals

Dubai, UAE

UAE launches Golden Visa for content writers, podcasters, video producers

 
Single-entry tourist visas (valid for 30 or 60 days)
Multiple-entry tourist visas (valid for 30 or 60 days)
Five-year multiple-entry tourist visa
Transit visas (valid for 48 or 96 hours)
Visa-on-arrival for eligible nationalities or valid visa/residency holders from certain countries
 
Scrutiny and prior restrictions on Pakistanis
 
The development follows increased scrutiny of Pakistani travellers in recent months. On December 23, 2024, a Senate panel was informed that all Pakistanis travelling to the UAE were required to undergo police verification. Travel agents had also received instructions in this regard, Dawn reported.
 
Later, on January 9, 2025, the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development was told there were “no restrictions on work visas” for Pakistani nationals, though UAE authorities had concerns over those entering on visit visas. The panel was informed that some Pakistani visitors had taken to begging in the UAE, leading to unofficial visa delays.
 
In a separate interview with Geo News in November 2024, UAE’s consul-general in Karachi, Dr Bakheet Ateeq Alremeithi, suggested that rejections could be linked to social media activity by applicants.
 
India remains UAE’s top visitor market
 
The five-year visa was opened up to Indian nationals over a year earlier and remains a key part of UAE's travel policy for one of its largest tourism markets. In 2023, Dubai welcomed 2.46 million Indian overnight visitors, up from 1.84 million in 2022, according to UAE's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). In 2024, that number stood at 2.2 million.
 
Separately, in February 2025, the UAE expanded its visa-on-arrival policy for Indian passport holders who also possess valid visas or residence permits from:
 
Australia
Canada
Japan
New Zealand
Singapore
South Korea
 
This builds on the earlier 2024 rule allowing Indian nationals with valid US visit visas, US Green Cards, or UK and EU residence visas to enter the UAE on arrival, provided those visas are valid for at least six months at the time of arrival.
 
The policy applies across all UAE entry points, including Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.
 

More From This Section

New Zealand

Govt desk to jail: Rs 10 cr fraud by Indian couple in New Zealand decoded

Schengen

1 in 6 Indian Schengen visa requests rejected in 2024; 936,748 approved

US Visa

Visa ban alert! US cracks down on Indian agents fuelling illegal entry

Donald Trump, Trump

Asylum blocked, green cards frozen: Inside Trump's immigration crackdown

Covid, Asia, Corona virus

Covid cases rising in Southeast Asia: What Indian travellers need to know

Topics : UAE visa Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon