Planning to work while studying in Canada? IRCC reiterates key permit rules

Canada has issued a fresh warning to foreign nationals, including international students, saying that working without proper authorisation or breaching permit conditions can lead to severe immigration consequences.

This includes removal from the country, refusal of future applications and even a five-year ban on returning in some cases.

The clarification from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) comes amid increased scrutiny of immigration compliance and follows concerns raised by international students, including many from India, over work permit and post-study work-related issues.

What has IRCC said?

In a series of recent advisories, IRCC reiterated that most foreign nationals must hold a valid work permit before taking up employment in Canada. Simply entering the country on a visitor visa or an electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) does not grant the right to work.

The department also stressed that people must strictly comply with the conditions attached to their work or study permits. Failure to do so could make them inadmissible to Canada and affect future immigration benefits.

According to IRCC, working without authorisation may result in:

• Removal from Canada

• Refusal of future visa or permit applications

• Ineligibility for permanent residence in certain cases

• A possible five-year ban from re-entering Canada for serious violations

The department said unauthorised employment may also expose foreign nationals to exploitation by unscrupulous employers.

Rules international students should know

The latest clarification is particularly relevant for Indian students, who make up one of the largest groups of international students in Canada and often rely on part-time jobs to support living expenses.

IRCC said international students can work only if the conditions of their study permit explicitly allow them to do so.

For eligible students:

• Off-campus work is permitted for up to 24 hours a week while academic sessions are in progress.

• Students may work unlimited hours during scheduled academic breaks, provided they remain eligible.

• On-campus work is generally allowed without a separate work permit if the required conditions are met.

The immigration department warned that exceeding the permitted off-campus work limit or working when not authorised may result in the loss of student status, refusal of future study or work permits and possible removal from Canada.

Students planning to remain in Canada after completing their studies generally require a work permit. Those eligible for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) may be allowed to work full-time while their application is being processed if they satisfy IRCC's eligibility requirements. Those who do not qualify must wait until a work permit is approved before starting employment.

Workers must follow permit conditions

IRCC also reminded temporary foreign workers that obtaining a work permit is only the first step. They must continue to follow all conditions mentioned on the permit, including restrictions relating to:

• Employer

• Occupation

• Place of work

• Duration of employment

Those wishing to continue working beyond the expiry of their permit should apply for an extension at least 30 days before it expires.

Applicants who submit an extension request before the permit expires may remain in Canada under maintained status while their application is being processed. However, IRCC noted that if they leave Canada during this period, they lose the right to continue working until a new permit is approved.

Workers whose permits expire before they apply for renewal, or who violate permit conditions, must stop working immediately unless they are exempt from requiring a work permit.

IRCC flags common immigration fraud

The department also cautioned foreign nationals against fraudulent job and immigration offers.

According to IRCC, warning signs include:

• Demands for payment in exchange for a work permit or job

• Promises of guaranteed permanent residence through employment

• Requests for money or personal documents through social media

• Claims that people can continue working after their permit expires

• Offers of free accommodation in return for work

IRCC advised applicants to verify all immigration information through official government channels and avoid dealing with unauthorised agents or recruiters.

Rights of temporary foreign workers

Alongside the compliance warning, IRCC reminded workers that Canadian labour laws protect temporary foreign workers regardless of their immigration status.

The department said employers must pay wages as agreed, provide a safe workplace and cannot confiscate employees' passports or work permits. Workers facing workplace issues can approach provincial or territorial labour authorities without needing their employer's permission.

For employer-specific work permits, IRCC also recommends keeping a signed employment agreement detailing wages, working hours and job responsibilities, as it can help resolve future employment disputes.

Why this matters for Indians

Canada remains one of the most popular destinations for Indian students and skilled workers. The latest guidance serves as a reminder that immigration authorities are placing greater emphasis on compliance with permit conditions. For students, even exceeding the permitted weekly work hours can have long-term consequences. For workers, failing to follow permit conditions or accepting unauthorised employment could jeopardise future visa, work permit or permanent residence applications.

The latest advisory underlines that understanding and following the conditions attached to Canadian study and work permits is essential for maintaining legal status and protecting future immigration prospects.