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Home / Immigration / Traveling abroad via Germany? Indians don't need a transit visa from 3 June

Traveling abroad via Germany? Indians don't need a transit visa from 3 June

Indian Flyers Get Visa-Free Transit Through German Airports

Noida International Airport, Airport, Noida Airport

One Less Visa to Worry About: Germany Relaxes Transit Rules for Indians

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 8:35 PM IST

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Indian nationals will no longer require a transit visa when traveling to another country with a layover at a German airport.
 
The change takes effect from June 3, 2026, following its publication in Germany's Federal Law Gazette on June 2.
 
The move is expected to benefit thousands of Indian travelers who use Germany's major aviation hubs as transit points when flying to destinations across Europe, North America and Latin America.
 
 "The lifting of the so-called airport transit visa requirement for Indian citizens was announced in the Federal Law Gazette (Bundesgesetzblatt) on June 2, 2026, and takes effect on June 3, 2026. 
   
This implement is a result of Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz's trip to India in January of this year. It underlines the Federal Government's commitment to deepening German Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people, and further strengthening economic ties," the German Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday. 

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What has changed?
 
Until now, many Indian nationals were required to obtain an Airport Transit Visa (ATV) when passing through certain German airports on their way to a third country.
 
The requirement often added extra paperwork, visa fees and processing time to travel plans, particularly for passengers who had no intention of entering Germany and were simply changing planes.
 
Under the new rules, Indian citizens will be exempt from the airport transit visa requirement, allowing them to transit through German airports without obtaining a separate transit permit.
 
The visa facilitation measure was first announced during Chancellor Merz's visit to India in January. At the time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the decision and thanked the German leader for announcing visa-free transit for Indian citizens.
 

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 8:35 PM IST

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