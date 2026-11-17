By Lucy White

A government advisory panel has recommended that the UK ignore proposals to launch a visa route for wealthy investors, and scrap the Innovator Founder visa designed to attract entrepreneurs.

The Migration Advisory Committee, which consists of four academics and economists, said it recommended against reinstating the Investor Founder visa that some within government have advocated. In its review of talent routes published Tuesday, it said such an option “would not distinguish talented investors from other wealthy individuals using an investor route with limited economic benefits.”

The report will reignite a dispute among economists and campaigners who are divided over whether attracting more rich migrants to the UK would bring wider economic benefits, at a time when the government is trying to boost growth while cutting immigration following a surge over the last five years. Though some argue that attracting the ultra-wealthy would mean more money spent in local economies and enable an ecosystem supportive of startups and entrepreneurs, others say such benefits are negligible and would be concentrated in already prosperous areas of the country such as London.

“Britain’s immigration offer has a glaring gap: we want investment, but lack a dedicated route for people whose principal contribution is financing other people’s businesses,” said Leslie Macleod-Miller, chief executive of lobby group Foreign Investors for Britain. “Growth and investment need more than a positive vibe — they need reliable and internationally competitive fundamentals that survive analyses in a boardroom rather than in a pub.”

The MAC said it had “not found strong examples of investment programs that have successfully admitted talented migrants.” It added that there was “considerable uncertainty” around the benefits granted by higher consumer and business spending generated from high-net-worth migrants investing in British firms.

“The UK benefits from being able to attract highly talented people from around the world, so long as the talent routes are actually working,” said Madeleine Sumption, interim chair of the MAC.

‘Rejected Proposals’

In his budget earlier this month, Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey rejected proposals to announce an investor visa. Former Business Secretary Peter Kyle and the prime minister’s chief business adviser, Varun Chandra, had drawn up a proposition under former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which would have allowed wealthy people to come to the country if they invested at least £5 million ($6.6 million) into funds channeled toward British innovation and startups.

Yet under new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, the government has been keen to effect small changes to help with the rising cost of living in the UK — and is reticent to be seen giving favorable treatment to the ultra-wealthy as it also pushes through controversial immigration changes that make it harder for the low-paid to gain settled status in the UK.

The government has been under pressure to tighten its borders as the anti-immigrant party Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, has gained popularity over the last two years. But Reform has attempted to curry favor with wealthy foreigners, offering them the opportunity to buy a favorable tax status and residency in the UK.

An investor visa program previously existed in the UK, but was scrapped by Boris Johnson’s government amid concerns it was being abused by oligarchs and money launderers. Proponents of the visa route suggested that the UK could work with banks to improve their know-your-customer processes and stamp out such issues, but the MAC said those concerns were unlikely to be fully mitigated.

‘Not Fulfilling’

The MAC also recommended that the UK abolish or “fundamentally rethink” the Innovator Founder visa, which was designed to attract entrepreneurs and which currently allows migrants to enter the UK if they have an innovative and viable business idea that’s approved by an endorsing body.

“Available evidence on business performance suggest that the route is not fulfilling its policy intentions to attract migrants with scalable business ideas,” the MAC said in its report. “The median Innovator Founder business has roughly the turnover of a small independent coffee shop by the time visa holders apply for settlement.”

If the government did continue with the Innovator Founder, the MAC recommended that it extend the timeline over which migrants can claim settlement from three years to five, introduce “more robust performance metrics,” and bring in a personal income requirement at the time of settlement.

Just over 700 people have come to the UK on the Innovator Founder visa since the route was launched in 2023, according to official data. Macleod-Miller said abolishing the route without a replacement would be “a loss for genuine entrepreneurs,” and that shortcomings should be resolved through reform.

The UK’s Global Talent visa route, which allows leaders in fields such as academia, arts and culture and digital technology to enter the country if they’re endorsed by a government-approved body, is largely functioning well, the MAC said.

It noted that each visa holder is expected to make a net positive fiscal contribution over their lifetime of £403,000, or £2.4 billion for the cohort as a whole, though this is around 40 per cent less than migrants on the broader Skilled Worker route since Global Talent visa holders often work in lower-paying industries.