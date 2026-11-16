'H-1B visas are temporary': US warns more companies of possible action

US Labour Department Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito warned that more companies and educational institutions could face enforcement action.

This comes as the Donald Trump administration widens its investigation into alleged misuse of H-1B visas and employment-based green card programmes.

The warning raises the prospect of further disruption for Indian IT companies and professionals seeking to work and settle in the US.

In an interview with Fox News, D’Esposito said temporary work visas were not meant to become a regular business model for employers. He stressed that companies should use the H-1B programme only when they cannot find an American worker willing and able to perform the same job.

“The visa system and these visas that are in place are all temporary. They are not a method of doing business,” he said.

He also described the administration's approach as an effort to protect American workers rather than restrict immigration.

More companies could face action

D’Esposito indicated that the investigation could extend to more employers and educational institutions. The scrutiny follows action in October 2026, when the administration suspended Microsoft, Adobe and six major technology and outsourcing companies from the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme.

The companies affected include Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCLTechnologies and Capgemini.

The suspensions have halted their PERM-related applications, potentially affecting foreign employees whose employers were pursuing employment-based green cards.

PERM is a certification issued by the US Department of Labour and is a mandatory step for most employer-sponsored employment-based green card applications. Employers generally have to demonstrate that there are no qualified, willing and available US workers for the position and that hiring a foreign worker will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed American workers.

What are investigators examining?

Federal investigators are examining alleged violations of employment-based immigration rules, including:

• Fraudulent applications: Whether employers submitted misleading information to obtain work visas or green card certifications.

• Wage kickbacks: Whether workers were asked to return part of their wages to employers.

• Benching: Whether H-1B employees were kept without work and pay, in violation of applicable wage requirements.

• Hiring practices: Whether companies misused immigration programmes to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign employees.

D’Esposito's office is working with Vice President JD Vance's White House Fraud Task Force as part of the wider investigation.

What does this mean for Indian professionals?

The developments are significant for Indian technology professionals because Indian IT services companies account for a substantial share of H-1B employment and employer-sponsored green card applications.

A suspension from the PERM programme can delay an employee's green card process, particularly if the employer cannot initiate or continue the required labour certification steps during the suspension.

However, a PERM suspension does not automatically cancel an employee's existing H-1B visa or mean that the individual must leave the US. H-1B status and PERM-based green card sponsorship are separate immigration processes.

The immediate concern is the uncertainty surrounding long-term settlement plans. Employees awaiting employer-sponsored green cards could face delays, while companies may have to reassess their recruitment and immigration strategies.

If the investigation expands to more employers, Indian professionals working for technology companies and educational institutions could face additional uncertainty over their US employment and permanent residency plans.

For now, companies and employees should monitor announcements from the US Department of Labour and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) before making decisions about visa renewals, job changes or green card applications.