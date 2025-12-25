Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / US border agents arrest 30 Indian nationals for driving trucks illegally

US border agents arrest 30 Indian nationals for driving trucks illegally

Arrests made during multi-agency checks on commercial truck drivers

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

US border authorities have arrested 30 Indian nationals, who were living illegally in the country and working as commercial truck drivers in California’s El Centro, highlighting growing scrutiny of undocumented migrants in the American transportation sector.
 
The arrests were made during enforcement operations in California between late November and mid-December, according to a statement issued by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), PTI reported.
 
The development comes amid rising concern in the US over road safety and immigration compliance, particularly after a series of fatal accidents involving undocumented truck drivers.

What happened during the crackdown?

 
Border Patrol agents in California’s El Centro Sector arrested 49 undocumented immigrants holding commercial driver’s licences (CDLs) during routine vehicle checks and joint operations. Of these, 30 were Indian nationals. The remaining individuals were from other countries, including China, Mexico, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine, the news agency reported.
 
 
Between November 23 and December 12, authorities apprehended 42 undocumented individuals operating semitrucks on interstate highways or while passing through immigration checkpoints. Many of the licences used by the drivers had been issued by US states such as California, Florida, Illinois, New York and Pennsylvania.  ALSO READ | Why more Indians are being deported from US-and what Parliament wants fixed

Operation Highway Sentinel explained

 
The arrests were part of a larger enforcement drive called Operation Highway Sentinel, a joint initiative led by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. The two-day operation, conducted on December 10 and 11 in California, resulted in 45 arrests of undocumented individuals holding commercial licences.
 
According to CBP, the operation specifically targeted trucking companies after several fatal highway accidents were linked to undocumented drivers operating heavy vehicles. The aim was to enforce immigration laws and improve safety standards in the commercial transport sector.

Why are Indian nationals in focus?

 
US authorities have linked multiple recent road accidents to undocumented Indian truck drivers. In one case, a 32-year-old Indian national was charged with criminally negligent homicide after a crash killed two young adults. In other incidents across Florida and California, Indian drivers were arrested or detained following fatal or serious accidents involving heavy trucks, PTI reported.
 
CBP officials said such individuals should not have been allowed to operate commercial vehicles and raised questions over how states issued licences to undocumented migrants.
 
With road safety now tied closely to immigration enforcement, experts say similar operations could expand to other states in the coming months.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : US immigration US immigration crackdown BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

