US Citizenship: Green card holders face new civics test from October 2025

Getting US citizenship is set to become tougher for green card holders, with a revised civics test due from October 20, 2025. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed the change through a federal notice.
“This new civics test will be administered to applicants filing Form N-400 on or after October 20, 2025,” said USCIS in its announcement.
What is changing from October 20, 2025
The civics portion of the naturalisation interview will require applicants to answer 20 questions out of a 128-question bank. You must get at least 12 correct to pass. The English reading, writing and speaking checks will continue unchanged.
Key points
• New test applies if you file Form N-400 on or after October 20, 2025
• Applicants must answer 20 civics questions; interview stops once you get 12 right or 9 wrong
• A minimum of 12 correct answers is needed to pass
• The full question bank has 128 items, with official study materials available on the USCIS site
Special rules for older applicants
If you are 65 years or older and have been a lawful permanent resident for 20 years or more, you will continue with a shorter civics check: 10 questions from a set of 20, needing 6 correct to pass. This group may take the test in their own language.
Sample questions and answers from the 2025 civics test
1. What is the form of government of the United States?
Republic
Constitution-based federal republic
Representative democracy
2. What is the supreme law of the land?
The Constitution
3. Name one thing the US Constitution does.
Forms the government
Defines powers of government
Defines the parts of government
Protects the rights of the people
4. The US Constitution starts with the words “We the People.” What does “We the People” mean?
Self-government
Popular sovereignty
Consent of the governed
People should govern themselves
(Example of) social contract
5. How are changes made to the US Constitution?
Amendments
The amendment process
6. What does the Bill of Rights protect?
The basic rights of Americans
The basic rights of people living in the United States
7. How many amendments does the US Constitution have?
Twenty-seven (27)
8. What is the rule of law?
Everyone must follow the law
Leaders must obey the law
Government must obey the law
No one is above the law
9. There are three branches of government. Why?
So one part does not become too powerful
Checks and balances
Separation of powers
10. Name the three branches of government.
Legislative, executive, and judicial
Congress, president, and the courts
11. What part of the federal government writes laws?
US Congress
US or national legislature
Legislative branch
12. What are the two parts of the US Congress?
Senate and House of Representatives
13. How many US senators are there?
One hundred (100)
14. How many voting members are in the House of Representatives?
Four hundred thirty-five (435)
15. The nation’s first motto was “E Pluribus Unum.” What does that mean?
Out of many, one
We all become one
16. Name one power of the president.
Signs bills into law
Vetoes bills
Enforces laws
Commander-in-Chief of the military
Chief diplomat
Appoints federal judges
17. What does the judicial branch do?
Reviews laws
Explains laws
Resolves disputes about the law
Decides if a law goes against the US Constitution
18. What is the highest court in the United States?
Supreme Court
19. There are four amendments to the US Constitution about who can vote. Describe one of them.
Citizens eighteen and older can vote
You do not have to pay a poll tax to vote
Any citizen can vote (women and men)
A male citizen of any race can vote
20. What are three rights of everyone living in the United States?
Freedom of expression
Freedom of speech
Freedom of assembly
Freedom to petition the government
Freedom of religion
The right to bear arms