Home / Immigration / New Zealand 5-year parent visa with 10-year extension: How it works

New Zealand 5-year parent visa with 10-year extension: How it works

Parents of New Zealand citizens and residents can now apply for a new visa allowing stays of up to 5 years, extendable to 10, with strict income and insurance rules

New Zealand

New Zealand. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Worried about your parents being far from you in India or elsewhere? New Zealand has launched a new Parent Boost Visitor Visa, giving parents of New Zealand citizens and residents the chance to stay for up to five years at a stretch. Applications opened on September 29, 2025.
 
The visa allows multiple entries and can be renewed once, meaning parents may spend a maximum of 10 years with their families. Officials have called it a “family-focused” policy, giving more time together without creating permanent settlement rights.
 

How the visa works

 
The new Parent Boost Visitor Visa allows:
 
• Stays of up to five years, renewable once
• Multiple entries during the visa period

• Parents and partners to travel separately
 
It is temporary and does not provide a pathway to residence.
 

Who can apply for new Parent Boost Visitor Visa

 
Applicants must be outside New Zealand when applying and when the visa is granted. They need to be sponsored by an adult child who is a New Zealand citizen or resident, and must also:
 
• Meet character and health requirements
• Show sufficient funds or income, or meet sponsorship income criteria
• Prove they will keep ties to their home country
• Have no dependent children
 
Health and compliance rules
 
Visa holders must travel to New Zealand within six months of approval. A compliance check is required after three years and before four years, which involves leaving the country, presenting a new medical certificate, and showing evidence of continuous health insurance.
 
Insurance must be maintained throughout the stay, with proof of 12 months’ cover to be provided upfront. The cover must include:
 
• Emergency care of at least NZ$250,000 (about Rs 1.29 crore) per year
• Repatriation and return of remains
• Cancer treatment of at least NZ$100,000 (about Rs 51 lakh)
 
Medical waivers will not be granted, and failure to maintain insurance could result in visa cancellation.
 

Financial criteria for Parent Boost Visitor Visa

 

 Parent Boost Visitor Visa Applicants or sponsors must meet one of three conditions:

 
1. Sponsors earn at least the New Zealand median wage. Joint sponsors need 1.5 times the median wage to support one parent, with an extra 0.5 times for each additional parent.
2. Parents have personal income matching New Zealand Superannuation levels:
NZ$32,611.28 (about Rs 16.9 lakh) per year for a single parent
NZ$49,552.88 (about Rs 25.6 lakh) per year for a couple
3. Parents hold sufficient personal funds:
NZ$160,000 (about Rs 82 lakh) for a single parent
NZ$250,000 (about Rs 1.29 crore) for a couple
 
Borrowed or gifted funds will not be accepted.
 

Parent Boost Visitor Visa Fees

 
The visa costs:
• NZ$3,000 (about Rs 1.55 lakh) for most applicants
• NZ$2,450 (about Rs 1.26 lakh) under the Pacific fee band
• NZ$100 (about Rs 5,168) for the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy
• NZ$325 (about Rs 16,800) for the third-year health check (NZ$240 for Pacific band)
 
Sponsorship conditions
 
Sponsors must be at least 18 years old and either New Zealand citizens or residents. Joint sponsorship is allowed, with financial thresholds adjusted accordingly.

Topics : New Zealand immigration BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

