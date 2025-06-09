Monday, June 09, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US international student count hits 1.58 million in 2024, 27% from India

US international student count hits 1.58 million in 2024, 27% from India

India remained the largest source of international students in the US in 2024, sending 420,000 students and accounting for 27% of the total 1.58 million

Indian student, america, US

Indian student in the US. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India was the largest source of international students in the United States in 2024, accounting for nearly 27% of the total foreign student population, according to new data from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The SEVIS by the Numbers report, released on June 5, 2025, recorded 420,000 Indian students actively enrolled that year — an 11.8% jump from 2023 — helping push overall international student numbers in the US to 1.58 million.
 
The data comes from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), used by the US Department of Homeland Security to track F-1 academic and M-1 vocational visa holders.
 
 
Asia remained the largest source
 
* Asia accounted for around 1.1 million students, or 72% of the total international student population
* India and China continued to be the top two source countries

Also Read

US Visa

US visa officer surprises Hyderabad student with tough technical questions

Harvard University

Trump's crackdown aside, foreign student boom in US needs scrutiny too

PremiumForeign students, US economy, Visa, US student visa

Statsguru: Why foreign students are 'golden goose' for the US economy

US VISA

Chinese students rattled by Trump plan to 'aggressively' revoke visas

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Hope US gives Indian students visa on merit: MEA on US visa interview pause

* China saw a slight 0.25% decline, with 320,000 students in 2024
 
More than 90% of all international students — around 1.43 million — were enrolled in higher education programmes. California and New York remained the most popular destinations, hosting 237,000 and 172,000 students respectively.
 
New 2025 data shows sharp decline
 
But the momentum appears to have reversed. Data reviewed by Chris R Glass, professor at Boston College in April, shows a sharp fall in student enrolments between March 2024 and March 2025.
 
The number of active international student records dropped by 11.3%, from 1.153 million to 1.022 million. Indian student numbers fell by 28%, from 354,295 to 255,442. Chinese student enrolments, however, rose 3.28% to 263,510.
 
Shifting trends in student mobility and visa refusal rates
 
Glass, in a blog post, attributes the fall to shifting trends in student mobility and visa refusal rates.
 
“There was a 28% drop from India, which had been on a growth track,” he said. “This is linked to a broader 20.5% drop in master’s programme enrolments by international students. Bachelor's enrolments stayed stable.”
 
Glass added, “More importantly, as I’ve argued, international graduate students aren’t supplemental income—they’re critical scientific infrastructure. They don't merely augment American scientific leadership—in many critical domains, they constitute it.”
 
He also pointed to affordability, long visa processing times, and permanent residency options in other countries as likely contributors. Reports of harsh treatment of some Indian students may also be playing a part.
 
Country-wise changes in enrolments (Mar 2024 to Mar 2025)
 
India: Down 27.9% (354,295 to 255,442)
China: Up 3.3% (255,146 to 263,510)
Nigeria: Down 16% (23,433 to 19,685)
Brazil: Down 13.9% (32,992 to 28,410)
Vietnam: Down 9.5% (26,913 to 24,356)
Japan: Up 14.1% (16,200 to 18,489)
Saudi Arabia: Up 13.5% (14,933 to 16,949)
South Korea: Up 3.6% (46,243 to 47,928)
Canada: Down 3.8% (33,455 to 32,201)
Taiwan: Down 2.9% (22,028 to 21,394)
 
STEM graduate programmes face budget cuts
 
Federal funding cuts have also hit graduate education. The US National Science Foundation’s budget has been slashed from $9 billion to $3 billion. NIH funding has dropped by 78%, with Columbia University alone seeing a $650 million freeze.
 
“These cuts strike at the heart of graduate education funding, particularly for international students,” said Glass. “Federal funding serves as the primary support for 5% of STEM master’s students and 26% of STEM doctoral students.”
 
He added that 69% of these students are funded through research assistantships tied to federal grants.
 
“I currently estimate between 50,000 and 77,000 international STEM graduate students could be affected—approximately 10% of the total international STEM graduate population,” said Glass.
 
STEM OPT numbers show Indian dominance
 
In 2024, nearly 165,000 international students received the two-year STEM OPT (Optional Practical Training) extension after graduation. Of these, 48% were Indian and 20.4% were Chinese.
 
OPT participation overall rose 21.1% year-on-year, with 194,000 international students working in the US under the programme in 2024.
 
Glass said, “We don't need to wait for November to see the warning signs. The data on the dashboard are flashing red before our eyes.”
 

More From This Section

immigration, visa, travel

Tighter H-1B rules, tech layoffs push Indians to alternative US visas

Canada, jobd in canada

Canada Express Entry: 500 healthcare, social service workers get PR invite

Donald Trump, US President

Speed immigration records checks, find visa overstayers: US to USCIS, ICE

Donald Trump,Trump, Angela F Ochoa

Pay $1,000 to get a faster US visa interview? Details of Trump's plans

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada's new visa rule puts Indian students, workers at legal risk: Decoded

Topics : US student visa US immigration policy Indian students abroad BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon