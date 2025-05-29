Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hope US gives Indian students visa on merit: MEA on US visa interview pause

Hope US gives Indian students visa on merit: MEA on US visa interview pause

While acknowledging that visas are a part of the US' sovereign rights, the Ministry of External Affairs urged the US to process student visas for deserving Indian students in a timely manner

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged the United States (US) to ensure timely issuance of student visas based on merit, as reports emerged of a pause on scheduling new visa interviews for international students. The appeal comes amid concerns that the US government is weighing enhanced social media vetting for student and exchange visa applicants.
 
“We are looking at the situation. A visa is a sovereign right of a country. We would like to urge the US to give visas in time for students on merit,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press briefing on Thursday.
 
 

Trump admin pauses new visa interviews, reviews applicants' social media

The move by the Trump administration, first reported by The Guardian, instructs US embassies and consulates abroad to halt adding new appointment slots for student (F, M) and exchange visitor (J) visa applicants until further notice. This development could significantly delay visa processing for thousands of international students preparing to begin academic programmes in the US.
 
According to a recent State Department communication, consular officials are to suspend scheduling new interviews as the administration prepares to introduce broader social media scrutiny for visa applicants. This includes reviewing applicants' social media activity on platforms like Instagram, TikTok and X for potential national security concerns.
 

330,000 Indian students traveled to US in 2023

India, which sent nearly 330,000 students to the US in the 2023–24 academic year, stands to be particularly affected. International students contribute significantly to the US economy, with recent estimates pegging their economic impact at nearly $43.8 billion, as per NAFSA: Association of International Educators.

"The welfare of Indian students abroad remains a top priority for the Government of India,” said Jaiswal. “While the issuance of visas is a sovereign function, we hope that the applications of Indian students will be considered on merit and that they will be able to join their academic programs on time.”
 

1,080 Indians deported from US

The MEA also addressed questions about broader immigration cooperation, noting that since January 2025, approximately 1,080 Indian nationals have been deported from the US, with 62 per cent of them returning on commercial flights. The government reiterated its verification process for the nationality of deportees before repatriation.
 

Visa a sovereign matter: MEA

Commenting on recent remarks by US Senator Marco Rubio on possible visa restrictions for officials from countries accused of harassing American diplomats, Jaiswal said, “We are aware of the comments and are evaluating the implications for Indian officials. Visa policies are sovereign matters, and we respect that principle.”
 
He also confirmed that trade negotiations between India and the US are ongoing, with discussions focused on a potential early harvest agreement. A recent Indian delegation's visit to the US aimed at advancing these talks, and updates will be provided once concrete outcomes are achieved.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

