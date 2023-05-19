close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

1 person killed, 3 injured in motorcycle bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar

At least one person was killed and three others have been injured after a bomb planted in a motorcycle exploded in Peshawar, Geo News reported on Thursday

ANI Asia
Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 7:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least one person was killed and three others have been injured after a bomb planted in a motorcycle exploded in Peshawar, Geo News reported on Thursday.

The explosion took place when the motorcycle was being repaired on Wednesday in the provincial capital. Peshawar is the sixth largest city in Pakistan and the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The blast took place after a bomb planted in a motorcycle exploded. We are gathering information on the nature of the blast. Initial reports suggest that the blast occurred when the motorcycle was being repaired," the police officials said, according to Geo News.

The incident happened close to a hotel on Ring Road in Peshawar city.

According to the police, the motorcycle's owner is among one of the three injured, and one of the injured is in critical condition.

A 200-gram improvised explosive device (IED) was utilised in the explosion, according to a statement from the bomb disposal team. According to the authorities, family-related incidents frequently involve IED use, Geo News reported.

Also Read

At least 17 dead, 83 injured at Peshawar mosque blast in Pakistan

Death toll in Pak's Peshawar suicide blast in mosque jumps to 83: Report

Mosque suicide blast death toll rises to 100 in Pakistan's Peshawar city

9 injured in Jammu in twin blast, 2 days ahead of Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra

61 killed, 150 injured in Taliban suicide attack at mosque in Peshawar

Punjab police to send delegation to search Imran's home in Lahore: Minister

Kishida, Biden meet ahead of G7 in Hiroshima amid protests, tight security

Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload 2-hr-long videos: Musk

WHO recommends new Covid-19 shots should target only XBB variants

In Twitter case, US Supreme Court protects companies from terrorism

Investigation of the explosion is underway. Further details awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Bomb blast

First Published: May 19 2023 | 7:40 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts, releasing lava 24 times in a day

LAVA, volcano
1 min read

1 person killed, 3 injured in motorcycle bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar

Photo: Wikipedia
1 min read

Twitter allows verified users to upload 2-hour long videos on platform

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Web Exclusive

F&O Strategy: Go for Bull Spread on Bank Nifty, recommends HDFC Securities

stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas
1 min read

Kishida, Biden meet ahead of G7 in Hiroshima amid protests, tight security

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

Rafale Nadal
2 min read

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Why Fed rate-hike pause may not be good for stocks as Wall Street hopes?

US Federal Reserve
2 min read

Blackstone to pay up to $550 million to acquire diamond grading firm IGI

Blackstone Inc.
2 min read

ADB approves $300 mn loan to improve transport connectivity in Nepal

ADB pumps $175 million in Mytrah Energy
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon