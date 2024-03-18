Sensex (    %)
                             
10 rescued as under-construction five storey building collapses in Kolkata

The five-storey building collapsed in Hazari Mollah Bagan in the Garden Reach area. A search operation is underway to find survivors who may be trapped under the rubble

Building collapse

Photo: ANI twitter (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

At least 10 people were rescued after an under-construction building collapsed here late on Sunday night, officials said.
The five-storey building collapsed in Hazari Mollah Bagan in the Garden Reach area. A search operation is underway to find survivors who may be trapped under the rubble, they said.
"An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The recuse operation is still going on," a police official said.
Ambulances were stationed at the spot.
In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, "I urge @chief_west, Secretary @HomeBengal, @CPKolkata to immediately involve West Bengal State Disaster Management Team for immediate Rescue & Relief."

"I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team which can help in rescuing the victims, be it Fire Servicemen, Police or any other team," he said.
Adhikari also shared pictures from the building collapse site.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West Bengal Disaster management Building Collapse Kolkata

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

