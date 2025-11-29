Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cyclone Ditwah kills 123 in Sri Lanka's worst flooding crisis in 20 years

Sri Lanka's scheduled budget debate was cancelled for Friday and Saturday, and the Colombo Stock Exchange shortened trading hours on Friday due to the adverse weather

Ditwah hit Sri Lanka on Wednesday, triggering heavy rains and flooding across the island-state (Photo:PTI)

Bloomberg
Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

By Satviki Sanjay and Anusha Ondaatjie
 
Cyclone Ditwah has killed 123 people across Sri Lanka, with another 130 missing, according to AFP, as torrential rains caused the country’s worst flooding in over two decades. 
The risk level is high in northern and central Sri Lanka and the public should remain vigilant about the “impending extreme weather situation” through Sunday, the nation’s Department of Meteorology said in an advisory on Saturday morning. Relief operations are underway, and nearly 44,000 people have been moved to state-run welfare centers after their homes were destroyed in the rains, AFP reported. 
 
“Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm (2 inches) are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces,” the meteorology department said. Strong winds can also be expected over the most parts of the island, home to about 22 million people, it added. 
 
 
Ditwah hit Sri Lanka on Wednesday, triggering heavy rains and flooding across the island-state. It’s now moving northwards toward the southern Indian province of Tamil Nadu, where rains have started to lash the coast and the state has issued an advisory for locals and tourists, according to Press Trust of India.  

Sri Lanka’s scheduled budget debate was cancelled for Friday and Saturday, and the Colombo Stock Exchange shortened trading hours on Friday due to the adverse weather, the government and the exchange said in separate notices. 
 
People living in valleys, including along the banks of the Kelani River in Colombo district, were urged to move to higher ground, with schools and most government offices, other than essential services, ordered to close.
 
Sri Lanka’s government has deployed the armed forces to bolster rescue and relief operations across the country, with military helicopters and boats used to evacuate marooned residents. The navy rescued 40 passengers stranded in a flash flood Saturday. 
 
An aircraft carrying aid including tents, blankets, hygiene kits and food items from India arrived in Sri Lanka Saturday morning, the president’s media division said in a statement. The country is seeking contributions to relief efforts from Sri Lankans living overseas and from foreign nationals.
 
The risk of major flooding is high near the Kelani River, Manik River and Attanagalu Oya, the state-run Daily News said. Mobile phone service and and internet connectivity has been disrupted in several parts of the country. 

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

