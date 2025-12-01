Monday, December 01, 2025 | 06:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Odisha emerges as most attractive state for MSMEs, says CM Majhi

Odisha emerges as most attractive state for MSMEs, says CM Majhi

Since the BJP came to power in 2024, the government has taken several steps to promote industrial development in Odisha, he said

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 6:25 AM IST

Odisha has emerged as the most attractive state in India for micro, small, and medium enterprises, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said here on Sunday.

Addressing the valedictory function of the Odisha Industry Conclave-2025, Majhi said his government is committed to making the dreams of four and a half crore people of Odisha a reality.

Since the BJP came to power in 2024, the government has taken several steps to promote industrial development in Odisha, he said.

Under our 'Go Swift Single Window' system, projects are being approved not in months but in a single day. This year, 6.1 per cent of our state's GDP has been invested in infrastructure, which is the highest in India, he said.

 

Noting that the 'Laghu Udyog Bharati' has a significant role to play in the journey of industrialisation in the state, he said the efforts of this institution in supporting more than 980 industrial units, creating employment, facilitating entrepreneurs and contributing to the goal of a self-reliant India are commendable.

Majhi also said that 90 per cent of the world's businesses and 50 per cent of all employment are coming from the MSME sector.

Currently, 7 out of 10 institutional jobs in the market come from small businesses and industrial establishments, he said.

"Therefore, small businesses not only contribute to the economy but also enrich it," the chief minister said.

He said that Odisha is a "state of hard work, innovation and enterprise" and the Laghu Udyog Bharati is planning to set up an office in Bhubaneswar, which is a "welcome step".

This move will further strengthen industry-government collaboration at the district, grassroots level and enterprise levels, he added.

The 'Viksit Odisha' and 'Viksit Bharat' programmes are not merely slogans; they are promises. We want Odisha to emerge as the MSME gateway of eastern India, the CM further said.

Speaking at the event, MSME Minister Gokulananda Mallik said the state government has been taking several steps, including the promotion of indigenous products, empowerment of MSMEs, providing support to artisans, and strengthening the local supply chain.

Such moves will change the industrial map of Odisha in the coming days, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha MSMEs MSME sector

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 6:25 AM IST

