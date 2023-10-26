Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of holidays for November month, and banks will remain shut for 15 days in different cities throughout the nation for different festivals and national events.

Although the banks will remain closed, the online banking services will continue to operate seamlessly. It will enable you to perform transactions, check balances and carry important tasks effortlessly from the convenience of your home or while you are on the move.

All the digital services, including mobile banking, UPI and internet banking are also unaffected by bank holidays.

The bank will close for 15 days in November month in many different states. If you are planning to visit your bank next month, check out the bank holidays and plan your visit accordingly, which varies in each state.

What are the reasons for the Bank holidays in November?

Here are the occasions when the bank will remain shut: Kannada Rajyothsava/Kut/Karva Chauth, Wangala Festival, Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Diwali, Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratri Dwitiya, Chhath, Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima, Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal and Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

November 1: Kannada Rajyotsava/Kut/Karva Chauth

November 10: Wangala Festival

November 13: Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Diwali

November 14: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja

November 15: Bhaidooj/Chitragupta Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratri Dwitiya

November 20: Chhath (Morning Arghya)

November 23: Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal

November 27: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima

November 30: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

Weekends and Second Saturdays

November 5: Sunday

November 11: Second Saturday

November 12: Sunday

November 19: Sunday

November 25: Fourth Saturday





Stock market holiday in November 2023 The stock market will also remain shut for two days in November 2023 Diwali Balipratipada: 14-Nov-2023 (Tuesday) Gurunanak Jayanti: 27-Nov-2023 (Monday) November 26: Sunday

Bank holidays can vary from state to state, and it also depends on festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states. However, for the gazetted holidays, banks will remain shut across the country.