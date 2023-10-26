close
Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

The Reserve Bank of India has released the list of bank holidays in the November month. Banks will remain closed for 15 days. However, online service, UPI transactions will continue to work seamlessly

RBI placces bank holidays into three separate brackets.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of holidays for November month, and banks will remain shut for 15 days in different cities throughout the nation for different festivals and national events. 

Although the banks will remain closed, the online banking services will continue to operate seamlessly. It will enable you to perform transactions, check balances and carry important tasks effortlessly from the convenience of your home or while you are on the move.

All the digital services, including mobile banking, UPI and internet banking are also unaffected by bank holidays.

The bank will close for 15 days in November month in many different states. If you are planning to visit your bank next month, check out the bank holidays and plan your visit accordingly, which varies in each state.

What are the reasons for the Bank holidays in November?

Here are the occasions when the bank will remain shut: Kannada Rajyothsava/Kut/Karva Chauth, Wangala Festival, Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Diwali, Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratri Dwitiya, Chhath, Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima, Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal and Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

November 1: Kannada Rajyotsava/Kut/Karva Chauth
November 10: Wangala Festival 
November 13: Govardhan Pooja/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Diwali
November 14: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepavali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja
November 15: Bhaidooj/Chitragupta Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratri Dwitiya
November 20: Chhath (Morning Arghya)
November 23: Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal
November 27: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima
November 30: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

Weekends and Second Saturdays

November 5: Sunday
November 11: Second Saturday
November 12: Sunday
November 19: Sunday
November 25: Fourth Saturday
November 26: Sunday

Stock market holiday in November 2023

The stock market will also remain shut for two days in November 2023
Diwali Balipratipada: 14-Nov-2023 (Tuesday)
Gurunanak Jayanti: 27-Nov-2023 (Monday)

Bank holidays can vary from state to state, and it also depends on festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states. However, for the gazetted holidays, banks will remain shut across the country.

Topics : Banks Holidays Banking sector Indian Banks

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 1:33 PM IST

