Sensex (-0.19%)
69521.69 -132.04
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46841.40 + 6.85
Heatmap

122 YouTube-based news channels blocked since Dec 2021: Anurag Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said the channels carried content that was violative of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act

Anurag Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Thursday said that since December 2021 it has issued directions to block 122 YouTube news channels for carrying content related to the "sovereignty and integrity" of the country.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said the channels carried content that was violative of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has, since December, 2021, issued directions for blocking from public access of 122 YouTube based news channels for carrying content violative of section 69A of IT Act, 2000, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to the above," he said.
Thakur said that when it comes to electronic media, all private satellite television channels are required to adhere to the Programme Code laid down under the Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, in respect of content broadcast by them.
"The Act also provides for a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism for addressing grievances relating to the violation of the Codes by the TV channels. Appropriate action is taken where violation of the Codes is found," the minister said.
In reply to a separate question, Thakur said the government has placed the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, that seeks to replace the existing Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and Guidelines regulating the broadcasting sector.
The bill stipulates regulatory processes, introduces contemporary definitions and provisions for emerging technologies, and seeks to strengthen the self-regulatory regime for content regulation.
He said the ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invited feedback and comments from stakeholders, including domain experts and the general public, on the draft bill.
In response to another question, Thakur said the government has established an institutional mechanism involving nodal officers in the ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification for receiving complaints regarding exhibition of pirated/infringing copies of films on the internet.
The nodal officers have been empowered to issue notification to intermediaries for disabling access to links violative of the copyrights, he said.

Also Read

YouTube tests gen-AI tools and features with premium subscribers: Details

YouTube rolls out Playables for Premium users with support for 30+ games

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Govt sanctions Rs 626 cr to build strategically important road in Arunachal

Struggling to keep its head above water, Ambattur counts its losses

Threats on Indian Parliament by Pannun taken up with US, Canada: Govt

Mobile phone manufacturing to reach $50 billion: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India's Q2 growth rate highest in world; fundamentals strong: FM Sitharaman

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur central government Parliament winter session YouTube India

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon