128 MLD domestic, industrial wastewater flowing into Ganga in Varanasi: NGT

The green panel was hearing a matter regarding the discharge of domestic and industrial wastewater into the Ganga in Varanasi, thus hurting religious sentiments

Clean Ganga

File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

The National Green Tribunal has observed that around 128 MLD wastewater is discharged into the Ganga in Varanasi.
The green panel was hearing a matter regarding the discharge of domestic and industrial wastewater into the Ganga in Varanasi, thus hurting religious sentiments.
A bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal noted a report by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation, according to which around 28 million litres per day (MLD) of untreated sewage is flowing into the Ganga.
"In the report, it also has been disclosed that within the Varanasi Municipal Corporation and the expanded area, 522 MLD sewage is generated and there are seven Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), the designed capacity of which comes to a total of about 422 MLD," the bench, also comprising Expert Members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, said.
"Hence, even if we presume that the STPs are functioning to their designed capacity, there is a gap of about 100 MLD," the bench added in an order passed last month.
After the green panel noted that the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) did not file its response, the board's counsel sought four weeks to take action against the defaulting bodies.
"Hence, let the fresh action taken report be filed by the UPPCB at least one week before the next date of hearing (on April 4)," the tribunal said.

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

