16 countries onboard to be partners for Vibrant Gujarat event: Officials

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024, being organised on the theme of Gateway to the Future', will have Japan, Finland, Morocco, Republic of Korea, Mozambique, among others as partners

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

The 10th edition of the investors' summit is scheduled to take place from January 10-12, 2024. Photo: @VibrantGujarat (Twitter)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Listen to This Article

As many as 16 countries and 14 organisations have so far confirmed to be partners for the upcoming 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit next month, officials said Wednesday.
The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024, being organised on the theme of Gateway to the Future', will have Japan, Finland, Morocco, Republic of Korea, Mozambique, Estonia, UAE, Australia, UK, Netherlands, Norway, Nepal, Thailand, Bangladesh, Germany, and Egypt as partner countries, said a government release.
The 10th edition of the investors' summit is scheduled to take place from January 10-12, 2024, at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
Among partner organisations are American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM India), Canada India Foundation, EPIC India-University of Chicago, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Indo-Canadian Chamber of Commerce (ICCC), and Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
International Solar Alliance, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO), Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India, UAE India Business Council, US India Business Council (USIBC), US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), and the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM) have also joined the VGGS 2024 as partner organisations, it said.
As VGGS 2024 lays out a platform to attract investments with a focus on emerging sectors like semiconductors, green hydrogen, e-mobility, renewable energy, and FinTech, partner countries and organisations will contribute by actively participating in sectoral and country seminars, in alignment with the overarching vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, stated the release.
Each partner country and organisation plays a pivotal role in strengthening the bilateral relations by contributing towards the success of the VGGS, it said.
They have played an important role in promoting the upcoming VGGS through various platforms to further enhance collaboration, trade, and investment opportunities, it said.
Over the last nine editions of the Summit, the partner countries and organisations have also contributed towards high-profile representation and stimulating response for the summit in terms of socio-economic and cultural collaborations, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gujarat Gandhinagar

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

