Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Telangana elections 2023: 82 of 119 winning candidates have criminal cases

As many as 59 winning candidates in the Telangana Assembly elections 2023 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms

Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am

Out of the 119 winning candidates analysed, 114 are crorepatis

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Out of the 119 winning candidates in the Telangana Assembly elections 2023, 82 (69 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Telangana Election Watch.

The ADR and the Telangana Election Watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 119 winning candidates in the Telangana Assembly polls.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a press release, the ADR stated that 59 (50 per cent) winning candidates in the Telangana Assembly elections 2023 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. 

In the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, of the 119 MLAs analysed, 73 (61 per cent) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves, and 47 (40 per cent) had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

The press release further stated that one winning candidate has declared a case related to murder, registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); seven winning candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC; and two winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women.

Party-wise candidates with criminal cases
The affidavits analysed by the ADR showed that 51 (80 per cent) out of 64 winning candidates from the Congress, 19 (49 per cent) out of 39 winning candidates from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), seven (88 per cent) out of eight winning candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one (100 per cent) winner candidate from the Communist Party of India (CPI), and four (57 per cent) out of seven All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

In its report, the ADR stated that the candidates who declared serious cases against themselves include 31 winning candidates from Congress, 17 winning candidates from the BRS, seven from the BJP, one winning candidate from the CPI, and three from the AIMIM.

Financial background
Out of the 119 winning candidates analysed, 114 are crorepatis, whereas in 2018, 106 MLAs were crorepatis. In 2023, the candidates that have declared assets worth over Rs 1 crore include 60 from the Congress, 38 from the BRS, eight from the BJP, one from the CPI, and seven from the AIMIM.

The press release stated, "The average of assets per winning candidate in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 is Rs 38.88 crore. The average of assets per MLA in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2018 was Rs 15.71 crore."

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Telangana state administration prepares to welcome new CM Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy named Telangana CM, wait extends for four other states

Meet Revanth Reddy, Congress' man in Telangana and the new likely CM

Telangana Congress' MLAs-elect begin lobbying for ministerial positions

Revanth Reddy to be next Telangana CM; oath-taking ceremony on Dec 7


Stating the average assets per winning candidate from various parties, the press release stated that the average assets per winning candidate for 64 Congress winning candidates are Rs 48.20 crore, 39 BRS winning candidates is Rs 32.62 crore, eight BJP winning candidates is Rs 21.83 crore, one CPI winner candidate is Rs 2.33 crore. Seven AIMIM winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 13.19 crore.

Background details
The press release stated that 40 winning candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between class 5 and class 11. In comparison, 72 winning candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate and above. Five winning candidates are Diploma holders, and two are just literate. It further showed that 23 winning candidates are between the age of 25 and 50 years, while 96 are between 51 and 80 years.

As many as 10 winning candidates are women, whereas in 2018, there were six women MLAs.
Topics : Telangana Assembly Telangana Assembly elections Elections in India Election income source disclosure BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon