National Lok Adalat in Thane settles 48,988 cases worth Rs 128.07 crore

The National Lok Adalat held in Thane in Maharashtra has settled 48,988 pending cases amounting to Rs 128.07 crore, a District Legal Services Authority official said on Sunday

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

The National Lok Adalat held in Thane in Maharashtra has settled 48,988 pending cases amounting to Rs 128.07 crore, a District Legal Services Authority official said on Sunday.

The most number of cases were settled under the Negotiable Instruments Act, amounting to Rs 47.32 crore, or 36.95 per cent of all cases, said DLSA secretary Ishwar Suryavanshi.

"This was followed by settlements worth Rs 35.07 crore in MACT cases, Rs 12.87 crore in cases under the revenue department. The amounts were Rs 6.78 crore and Rs 4.96 crore for cases under power and water supply departments," he informed.

"Of the 2,29,589 matters that were taken up at the Lok Adalat here on Saturday, 48,988 were settled. Thane led with settlements worth Rs 47.89 crore, followed by Rs 30.97 crore for Ulhasnagar and Rs 11.30 crore for Belapur," he said.

The settlement included one of Rs 73 lakh between Vilas Mhatre (43) and an insurance firm in a 2014 accident case at Kalyan panel, one of the 88 panels set up as part of the Lok Adalat, an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 17:34 IST

