close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

170 Indian Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan to attend festivities of Jorr Mela

Around 170 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived here in Pakistan on Thursday to attend the festivities of the Jorr Mela, marking the death anniversary of the fifth Sikh Guru Arjun Dev Ji

Press Trust of India Lahore
sikh

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Around 170 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived here in Pakistan on Thursday to attend the festivities of the Jorr Mela, marking the death anniversary of the fifth Sikh Guru Arjun Dev Ji.

Evacuate Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem and Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan (President) Amir Singh greeted the pilgrims at the Wagah border.

"As many as 170 Indian Sikhs, including women, arrived here via Wagah Border on Thursday to take part in Jorr Mela to be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hasanabdal," Amir Hashmi, spokesperson of ETPB, which looks after minority worship places in the country, told PTI.

He said the visiting pilgrims were offered langar (food) at Wagah and later transported to Hasanabdal city of the Punjab province for the main event.

Sardar Gaurbachan Singh, leading the visiting Yatrees (pilgrims), expressed his delight in being in the land of the founder of the Sikh religion, Baba Guru Nanak.

He said the Yatrees, during their 10-day stay, would also visit some other gurdwaras in the Punjab province. They will also visit the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur town.

Also Read

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer

Ex-Pak Prez Zardari rules out possibility of contesting elections with PDM

Pakistan issues 2,856 visas to Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi from April 9-18

Two Punjabs: Contrasting fate of Sikhs on either side of Indo-Pak border

World's biggest cos made no progress on limiting global warming since 2018

TN govt collaborates with Tata to provide Industry 4.O skilling to youth

Wrestlers express intent to take part in Asian Games selection trials

MSP announced by Modi govt inflicting losses on farmers, says AIKS

Conversion via gaming app: Tech-savvy accused changing locations frequently

Sikhs from across the country and abroad gather at the third holiest site in the Sikh religion- Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasanabdal city, to mark Shaheedi Jorr Mela, the death anniversary of their guru, Guru Arjun Dev Ji.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sikhs Pakistan

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

We will bounce back, it is a matter of two quarters: PVR Inox's Ajay Bijli

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Inox
4 min read

India clears Pakistan football team's participation in SAFF Cup: AIFF

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

From Goa to Kerala, 4 states breach 10% adoption in electric 2-wheelers

electric scooters
5 min read

Most Popular

Why the road to Modi's ambitious Make-in-India goal runs through China

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India train crash shows importance of getting infrastructure basics right

Coromandel Express, Coromandel Express crash
5 min read

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon