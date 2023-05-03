close

19.6 mn guarantee cards distributed via 3,000 relief camps in Rajasthan: CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said 19.6 mn guarantee cards have been distributed in the state through the ongoing Mahangai Rahat camps where registration for 10 govt schemes is being done

Press Trust of India Udaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said 1.96 crore guarantee cards have been distributed in the state through the ongoing "Mahangai Rahat" camps where registration for 10 government schemes is being done.

Addressing a public rally in Udaipur's Kotda, Gehlot said 3,000 such camps are being organised in the state through which 1.96 crore guarantee cards have so far been distributed.

The camps started from April 24. Registration for 10 schemes is being done at these camps and the beneficiaries are given guarantee cards. After the registration, the benefits will be passed on to the eligible people from the date of the commencement of the schemes.

"Our focus is on the inflation relief camps so that families can save some money by taking the benefits of government schemes. We have given a guarantee for 10 schemes," the chief minister said.

He said it is a one-of-its-kind initiative of the Rajasthan government to provide relief to people from inflation.

Gehlot said if the education and health sectors of a state are in a good condition, it leads to overall development and therefore, his government is paying more attention to these areas.

Local Congress leaders accompanied Gehlot during his visit to the district.

The schemes for which registration is being done at these camps include the LPG cylinder subsidy scheme, increasing the limit under the Chiranjeevi health insurance and Chiranjeevi accident insurance schemes, Annapurna food packet scheme, free electricity scheme (for farmers), free electricity scheme (for domestic consumers), Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee scheme and social pension scheme.

Those who are registered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the BPL category will get an LPG cylinder per month for Rs 500. This will benefit nearly 76 lakh people in the state.

Under the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, the insurance amount has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Under the Chiranjeevi accident insurance scheme, the amount has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

