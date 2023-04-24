Inflation relief camp 'Mehangai Rahat' finds many takers in Rajasthan



Around 650,000 people across the state had reportedly registered themselves under different welfare schemes of the state government to get relief from inflation. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s brainchild inflation relief or Mehangai Rahat camp began across the state on Monday, and almost instantly, it generated a huge response.



He added that the government will organise these camps across the state till June 30. This is for the first time in India that such camps are being organised, a senior state government official claimed.



The chief minister said he understands the pain of high prices, especially that of electricity, LPG cylinder and food. These camps have been started to provide relief from the rising prices. Gehlot inaugurated the inflation relief camp at Mahapura in Jaipur on Monday.

He said that the people would benefit from 10 public welfare schemes in the camps. Registration is compulsory to get linked to the 10 schemes. Gehlot said that each needy family in the state would be provided relief from rising prices by linking them to the government’s public welfare schemes.



A person from any district can get the registration done through Jan Aadhaar in the camps in other districts. The benefits of the schemes will be provided immediately in the camps.



For this, every day 2,700 inflation relief camps will be organised across the state. The objective of the state government is that no needy person in the state should be deprived of the benefits.