Inflation relief camp 'Mehangai Rahat' finds many takers in Rajasthan

Around 650,000 people across the state had reportedly registered themselves under different welfare schemes of the state government to get relief from inflation

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s brainchild inflation relief or Mehangai Rahat camp began across the state on Monday, and almost instantly, it generated a huge response.
Around 650,000 people across the state had reportedly registered themselves under different welfare schemes of the state government to get relief from inflation.

This is for the first time in India that such camps are being organised, a senior state government official claimed.
He added that the government will organise these camps across the state till June 30.

Gehlot inaugurated the inflation relief camp at Mahapura in Jaipur on Monday.
The chief minister said he understands the pain of high prices, especially that of electricity, LPG cylinder and food. These camps have been started to provide relief from the rising prices.

Gehlot said that each needy family in the state would be provided relief from rising prices by linking them to the government’s public welfare schemes.
He said that the people would benefit from 10 public welfare schemes in the camps. Registration is compulsory to get linked to the 10 schemes.

The benefits of the schemes will be provided immediately in the camps.
A person from any district can get the registration done through Jan Aadhaar in the camps in other districts.

The objective of the state government is that no needy person in the state should be deprived of the benefits.
For this, every day 2,700 inflation relief camps will be organised across the state.

After free registration under the 10 schemes, the eligible beneficiaries are provided the Mukhyamantri Guarantee Card on the spot. 
Some of the schemes are — gas cylinder for Rs 500 under the Mukhyamantri Gas Cylinder Yojana for 7.6 million beneficiaries; under the Mukhyamantri Nishulk Bijli Yojana, domestic consumers will get 100 units of electricity free per month; and agriculture consumers will get 2,000 units of electricity free per month under the Mukhyamantri Nishulk Krishi Bijli Yojana, among others. 
Topics : Inflation rajasthan Ashok Gehlot food prices

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

