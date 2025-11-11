Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 197 Indians repatriated from Thailand by special Indian Air Force flights

According to the Indian Embassy, the Indian nationals deported today were detained in Mae Sot after they had recently crossed into Thailand from Myawaddy, Myanmar

IGI Airport

It also underscored that the visa-free entry into Thailand for Indian passport holders is meant for tourism and short business purposes only | Photo: Adobe Stock

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

The Indian Embassy in Thailand shared on Monday that 197 Indian nationals have been repatriated to India from Mae Sot, Thailand, by two special flights operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand, visited Mae Sot in the afternoon to oversee this operation, the Indian Embassy said. It further noted that the Indian Ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh, met him at the airport.

"The Prime Minister conveyed Thailand's deep appreciation for the Government of India's efforts in prompt repatriation of the detainees from Mae Sot, and assured of continued cooperation from Thai authorities in facilitating repatriation of Indian nationals released from scam-centres in Myanmar", the Embassy said on X.

 

It highlighted that both sides reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to combating transnational crimes, including cyber scams and human trafficking in the region, and to enhance cooperation among the relevant agencies in both countries for this purpose.

According to the Indian Embassy, the Indian nationals deported today were detained in Mae Sot after they had recently crossed into Thailand from Myawaddy, Myanmar, where they were allegedly working in the cyber scam centres.

They were detained by Thai authorities for violation of Thai immigration laws when they had entered the country illegally.

"Embassy of India, Bangkok and Consulate of India in Chiang Mai, in close coordination with various agencies of the Royal Thai Government, facilitated this repatriation. This is part of Government of India's sustained efforts to ensure safety and security of Indian nationals while in distress overseas. Indian nationals are strongly advised to verify the credentials of foreign employers, and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up job offers overseas", the Embassy said on X.

It also underscored that the visa-free entry into Thailand for Indian passport holders is meant for tourism and short business purposes only, and should not be misused for taking up employment in Thailand.

Topics : Thailand Indians abroad Myanmar

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

