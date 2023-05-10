close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

2,109 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, active cases load stands at 21,406

India reported 2,109 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

ANI General News
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India reported 2,109 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to Union Health Ministry, the active caseload in the country stood at 21,406 and the recovery rate at 98.77 per cent.

With 2,055 doses administered in the last 24 hours, the total number of doses administered in the country under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive stands at 220.66 crore.With 3,430 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries currently stands at4,44,21,781,

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.32 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.80 per cent.

Experts have said that after hovering for more than three years, coronavirus is in the endemic stage but viral load and emergence of any new variant still need to be monitored.

Also Read

US, allies clash with Russia, China over North Korea latest missile tests

Finance minister asks public banks to take stress tests; what are these?

US won't agree to 2022 patent waivers for Covid tests, treatments

S Jaishankar hails former PM Vajpayee's diplomacy post 1998 nuclear tests

Stress tests show Indian banks can tackle 'severe' instability: RBI Guv Das

'The Kerala Story' to release in 37 countries on May 12: Adah Sharma

Several states oppose validation for same-sex marriage: Centre tells SC

Fire engulfs firecracker shops in Ahmedabad, people moved to safety

No shell company in Mauritius; Hindenburg allegations false: Mauritius Min

May not be right course: Govt on SC's hint at same-sex marriage declaration

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Tests

First Published: May 10 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Over 92% of 34,783 voters cast votes in Meghalaya Assembly by-election

Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)
2 min read

Cisco to start manufacturing in India, eyes $1 billion production capacity

Cisco, in transition, may fire 14,000
3 min read

Parties make slew of announcements ahead of elections in Madhya Pradesh

People wait in a queue to cast their vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Sultanpur | Photo: PTI
2 min read

Punjab launches energy action plan to ensure promotion of energy efficiency

Lights off
2 min read

Exploring M&A opportunities in overseas markets; plan to launch IPO: Vinsys

Vinsys
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

chipmakers, chip, chip market
4 min read

LIVE: Joe Biden will host PM Modi for an official state visit on June 22

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read
Premium

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat
1 min read

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon