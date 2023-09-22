3 athletes from Arunachal Pradesh denied visa to China; MEA responds

Three Indian athletes from Arunachal Pradesh were compelled to withdraw from the Asian Games being hosted in Hangzhou, after failing to secure clearance from Chinese authorities. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has accused China of discriminatory practices against these Indian sportspersons. In addition, the Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, who was initially slated to attend the 19th Asian Games , has cancelled his visit in protest.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, although the three athletes had received approval to participate from the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee, they were unable to download their accreditation cards, which serve as entry visas to China. The remaining squad and their coach departed for the games on Wednesday. The team was set to compete in wushu (martial arts), starting on September 24.

In response to media queries, an MEA spokesperson stated, "The Government of India has learned that the Chinese authorities have, in a targeted and premeditated manner, discriminated against some Indian sportspersons from the state of Arunachal Pradesh by denying them accreditation and entry to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of its citizens based on domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."

The spokesperson further elaborated, "A strong protest has been lodged both in New Delhi and Beijing against China's deliberate and selective obstruction of some of our sportspersons. China's action violates both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct, which explicitly prohibit discrimination against competitors from member states. Moreover, as a mark of our protest against China's action, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of India has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games. The Government of India reserves the right to take suitable measures to safeguard our interests."

China has attempted to claim the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, referring to it as "South Tibet." This year, China went further by renaming 11 places in the region.

In July, India withdrew its wushu team from the World University Games held in Chengdu, after China issued "stapled visas" to the same three athletes. Despite the remaining team members receiving valid pasted visas, India chose to withdraw in protest. The stapled visa indicates that China does not recognise Arunachal Pradesh as part of India's territory.

