3 dead as bus overshoots platform at terminus in AP, CM announces ex-gratia

An 18-month-old girl, who sustained injuries, died later at a hospital here. "Instead of reversing the vehicle, the driver drove forward, overshooting the platform, regional manager M Yesu Danam said

accident

Photo: ANI/Representative

Press Trust of India Vijayawada
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Three people were killed when an APSRTC bus overshot the platform at the bus terminus here on Monday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the mishap at the Pandit Nehru bus terminus here and announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. The incident occurred this morning when an RTC bus crashed into platform no. 12 of the terminus here and mowed down three people.
An 18-month-old girl, who sustained injuries, died later at a hospital here. "Instead of reversing the vehicle, the driver drove forward, overshooting the platform, regional manager M Yesu Danam told PTI. Meanwhile, the CM offered his condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to ensure better medical treatment to the injured. He also ordered an inquiry into the accident, a release from CMO said.
APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) A Koteshwar Rao said the road transport corporation will take care of the medical expenses of the two injured persons. Vijayawada bus station is a major connection point for both the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the Vijayawada Guntur service being one of the most prominent ones. A case has been registered by the police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Death toll Bus accident

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

