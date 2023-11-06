close
Sensex (0.62%)
64760.98 + 397.20
Nifty (0.66%)
19357.30 + 126.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.34%)
6091.90 + 80.55
Nifty Midcap (0.83%)
39915.65 + 328.25
Nifty Bank (0.46%)
43518.00 + 199.75
Heatmap

Court grants police 10-day custody of accused in Kochi blast case

The police submitted that they need to investigate his sources of income, international connections, and other related matters

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court in Kerala on Monday granted the police ten days custody of the lone accused in the Kochi bomb blast case.
Principal Session Court Judge Honey M Varghese allowed the police's plea for 10-day custody of Dominic Martin. Four people were killed and over 50 were injured in the blast during a prayer meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses at a convention center in Kalamassery near here on October 29.
The police submitted that they need to investigate his sources of income, international connections, and other related matters.
They also said that the accused must be taken to certain locations for further collection of evidence.
Meanwhile, Martin once again declined the assistance of a legal aid lawyer.
Previously, on October 31, Martin was remanded to judicial custody.
In addition to Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Punishment for murder) and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) have also been invoked against the accused.
The police formally recorded Martin's arrest as he had surrendered a few hours after the blasts on October 29.
A few hours prior to surrendering, Martin, who claimed to be an estranged member of the Jehovah's Witnesses, posted a video on social media explaining his reasons for carrying out the blasts.

Also Read

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

IED device caused blast at convention centre in Kerala: State Police chief

Kerala IED blasts: Another woman dies, death toll rises to 2 in Kochi

Three Maoists arrested in Chhattisgarh's Kanker; IED recovered, says police

Kerala Blast: Ministers visits Kalamasery's Medical College, meets injured

Supreme Court dismisses Popular Front of India's plea against Centre's ban

AAP releases 5th list of 2 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi announced Rs 7,000 bonus for Group B and C employees

BSP releases list of 26 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Mizoram LIVE: Assembly polls 'dress rehearsal' for Lok Sabha, says Tharoor

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Kochi IED blast Kerala court

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEKoffee with Karan, Episode 2BAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon