Business Standard

NIA attaches property of IC-814 hijacking accomplice Mushtaq 'Latram'

Zargar is a 'Designated Individual Terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has been operating from Pakistan ever since his release

Topics
NIA | National Investigation Agency NIA | hijack

ANI  General News 

Image Source: Wikipedia
Image Source: Wikipedia

 

Zargar was also involved in the kidnapping of former Union Home Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989.

Zargar is a 'Designated Individual Terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has been operating from Pakistan ever since his release and has been funding terror activities in the Valley.

Zargar was earlier associated with Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front and was responsible for several terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also been involved in other heinous crimes, including murders, and has close association with other terror outfits such, as Al-Qaeda and JeM.

Zargar grew up in Nowhatta area of Srinagar and joined JKLF. In 1989 he was one of the members who kidnapped Rubaiya Sayeed, and negotiated her release in exchange of five terrorists. He was arrested on May 15, 1992 and was released from jail on December 31, 1999, as part of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hostage exchange deal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 13:26 IST

