1 killed, 5 feared trapped as landslide hits project site in J-K's Kishtwar
4 killed, 10 injured as oil tanker catches fire in Mizoram's Aizawl

At least 4 people were killed and 10 others injured after a tanker carrying petrol caught fire in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Saturday evening

Topics
Mizoram | Aizawl | Fire accident

ANI  General News 

Aizawl fire, fire accident, oil tanker fire
Photo: ANI

At least 4 people were killed and 10 others injured after a tanker carrying petrol caught fire in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at the Tuirial area where a tanker carrying petrol caught fire.

C. Lalruaia, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Aizawl told ANI that so far four bodies have been recovered from the site.

"10 other persons were also injured in the incident. One four-wheeler taxi and two 2-wheelers were damaged in the fire incident," the police official said.

More details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 23:28 IST

