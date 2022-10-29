4 killed, 10 injured as oil tanker catches fire in Mizoram's Aizawl

-
At least 4 people were killed and 10 others injured after a tanker carrying petrol caught fire in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Saturday evening.
The incident took place at the Tuirial area where a tanker carrying petrol caught fire.
C. Lalruaia, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Aizawl told ANI that so far four bodies have been recovered from the site.
"10 other persons were also injured in the incident. One four-wheeler taxi and two 2-wheelers were damaged in the fire incident," the police official said.
More details are awaited.
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 23:28 IST
