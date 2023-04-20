Bengaluru's housing rent grow over 20% Y-o-Y in Q1 2023: Anarock report

In its report, Anarock analysed monthly rents across prominent areas of the top 7 cities and found that Thanisandra Main Road and Marathahalli-ORR in Bengaluru recorded the highest residential rental values growth by 24 per cent each year-on-year in January-March quarter for a standard 2BHK home of 1,000 square feet area.

Bengaluru’s key areas saw residential rental values grow over 20 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1 2023, according to property consultant Anarock's analysis.