Home / India News / 49 Bangladeshi infiltrators in Odisha sent back to their nation: CM Majhi

49 Bangladeshi infiltrators in Odisha sent back to their nation: CM Majhi

Out of the identified Bangladeshi infiltrators, 49 were repatriated, while cases were registered against the other two immigrants

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

The Odisha government has identified 51 Bangladeshi infiltrators in different districts since the BJP came to power in the state, and 49 of them were deported to their nation, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a question of BJD legislator Goutam Buddha Das, the chief minister said, "Since the new government came to power in Odisha, a total of 51 Bangladeshis have been identified in various districts of the state."  The BJP government led by Majhi assumed office on June 12, 2024.

Out of the identified Bangladeshi infiltrators, 49 were repatriated, while cases were registered against the other two immigrants (one in Ganjam and another in Kandhamal) for getting Indian passports in their names using fake documents and sent to judicial custody, he said.

 

As per the statement of the CM, a maximum of 24 Bangladeshi immigrants were from Urban Police District (UPD)-Khurda district, 15 from UPD-Cuttack, six from Ganjam district, three from Kandhamal and one from Koraput district were deported to their nation following a legal process.

Further, the process to identify infiltrators is continuing in Odisha, Majhi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha government Odisha Bangladesh

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

