5 held for attacking YouTuber Savukku Shankar's Chennai home: Police

5 held for attacking YouTuber Savukku Shankar's Chennai home: Police

Savukku Shankar on Tuesday alleged that his house was ransacked in retaliation for exposing an alleged scam in the distribution of vehicles fitted with jet-routing machines

Savukku Shankar

Shankar claimed that the scheme, funded by both the central and state governments, was meant to benefit poor Dalits | Image: X/@SavukkuOfficial

ANI
Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu's Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) have arrested five people, including two women, in connection with the attack on YouTuber Savukku Shankar's residence in Chennai, an official said.

Savukku Shankar on Tuesday alleged that his house was ransacked in retaliation for exposing an alleged scam in the distribution of vehicles fitted with jet-routing machines to Dalit entrepreneurs.

Shankar claimed that the scheme, funded by both the central and state governments, was meant to benefit poor Dalits and people below the poverty line. 

"I broke a scam in the distribution of vehicles fitted with jet-routing machines to Dalit entrepreneurs. The scheme is sponsored by both the central and state governments. It's meant for poor Dalits and scavengers, but most of the beneficiaries are above the poverty line," Shankar said while speaking to ANI.

 

However, Shankar claimed that many of the 130 beneficiaries were actually above the poverty line.

He added, "When the government scheme is for poor Dalits, who are below the poverty line as entrepreneurs, most of the beneficiaries, around 130 beneficiaries in the scheme, are above the poverty line".

Following his expose, Shankar alleged that Chennai City police registered an FIR against him.

He said, "After I broke this scam, the Chennai City police registered an FIR...After they failed in their effort to book me for exposing this scam, they adopted this method...I directly charge TNCC President K. Selvaperunthagai as the person who has organised this attack."

Following, Suvukku Shankar's allegations against Greater Chennai Police and the Commissioner of Police the case was transferred to CBCID.

As per a release the Police said, "Tr. Shankar @ Savukku Shankar, YouTuber and s/o petitioner Tmt. Kamala, in an interview, levelled certain allegations against the Greater Chennai Police and the Commissioner of Police. Hence, the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police requested for transferring the aforementioned C.S.R to any other agency for enquiry. Based on the request, the petition in G-3 Kilpauk Police Station C.S.R. No.118/2025 has been transferred to CBCID for further enquiry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Chennai Tamil Nadu YouTuber

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

