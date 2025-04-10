Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
5 killed in rain-related incidents in UP, CM Yogi orders swift relief

5 killed in rain-related incidents in UP, CM Yogi orders swift relief

The chief minister instructed district authorities to visit the affected areas, closely monitor relief efforts and ensure immediate assistance to those impacted

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Adityanath also emphasised that those injured must receive prompt and adequate medical treatment. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rains accompanied by hailstorm and lightning lashed some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, leaving five persons dead in Firozabad, Siddharth Nagar and Sitapur districts, officials said.

State capital Lucknow was among the places, which received rains.

Firozabad Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Vishu Raja said that two people were killed due to lightning in the district. 

A 30-year-old pregnant woman Lalita Devi was killed after being struck by lightning in Daulatpur village of Narkhi area, while a 32-year-old man identified as Padav Veer Singh was killed in Chinari village of Jasrana area.

 

The ADM said the family members of the deceased will be given financial assistance.

Ghanshyam (40), a labourer, died after being struck by lightning in Siddharthnagar.

The incident took place in Gaura Mangua village when he was going for work in rains, officials said.

In Sitapur, two persons died in separate incidents due to heavy thunderstorms and lightning.

Harishchandra (25) died due to lightning in Moch Khurd village in Biswan Police Station area when he was working in his field, while 55-year-old Kusuma Devi died when a wall collapsed on her due to heavy rains in Rasoolpur village in Sakran Police Station area.

Taking note of the unseasonal rains, lightning and hailstorm, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials of the affected districts to carry out relief operations with full urgency and preparedness.

The chief minister instructed district authorities to visit the affected areas, closely monitor relief efforts and ensure immediate assistance to those impacted by the adverse weather conditions, an official statement issued here said.

In cases of loss of life or livestock due to lightning, storms, heavy rain or hailstorms, ensure immediate distribution of relief funds to the affected families, he said.

Adityanath also emphasised that those injured must receive prompt and adequate medical treatment.

Highlighting the ongoing government wheat procurement process, the chief minister directed that all necessary precautions be taken to ensure safe storage of wheat at procurement centers and mandis.

He also instructed officials to conduct a thorough survey of crop damage and submit a detailed report to the government for appropriate action.

In areas affected by waterlogging, Adityanath called for immediate drainage arrangements, ensuring the issue is addressed on a priority basis.

This will enable the administration to initiate appropriate follow-up action and support to the affected farmers.

The weather office said heavy rains and lightning are likely in Kaushambi, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Lucknow, Barabanki and Raebareli.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh heavy rains

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

