CM Adityanath accuses Waqf Board of encroachment, calls it 'land mafia'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that under his government, such encroachments had been removed, and mafias had been driven out of Uttar Pradesh

The chief minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking legislative action (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Prayagraj
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Waqf Board, accusing it of land encroachments and asserting that its "arbitrary claims" over public and historical sites would no longer be tolerated.

Speaking at a gathering in Prayagraj, Adityanath said, "The Waqf Board had been making baseless claims over lands across cities. Even during the preparations for the Kumbh Mela, they declared that the event's land belonged to them. We had to ask - ?has the Waqf Board turned into a land mafia?"  He emphasised that under his government, such encroachments had been removed, and mafias had been driven out of Uttar Pradesh.

 

"Encroachments were made in the name of Waqf at various places, including the sacred land associated with Nishad Raj. But this will not be allowed to continue. A grand and divine Kumbh Mela was organised despite their objections," he said.

The chief minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking legislative action against the alleged irregularities of the Waqf Board.

"We are grateful to the prime minister and the home minister for ensuring that the Waqf Board's arbitrary practices are curbed. A crucial act addressing this issue has already been passed in the Lok Sabha and will now be cleared in the Rajya Sabha," he stated.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Adityanath stressed that the state would no longer tolerate illegal claims and national interest must come first. "Those who are loyal to the nation will always find their path ahead," he said.

